Wauconda's Luetschwager stepping down

Wauconda boys basketball coach Scott Luetschwager announced Tuesday he is stepping down from his post to spend more time with his family.

Luetschwager's teams won 171 games in his 13 years at the Wauconda boys' helm. He leaves North Main Street as the program's most successful coach in terms of victories (171) and winning percentage (. 482). His Bulldog teams won 2 regional titles and 2 conference titles and played in 6 regional championship games (1 sectional final appearance).

"It's not a decision that I take lightly," Luetschwager said, "but it is time for me to pour my energy that I have put into the program and direct that energy into my family and kids. My kids are 7, 6 and 4 years old and are ready to be active in their own things and it is time for me to be there and help them reach their dreams."

Luetschwager took over a program in state of decay (4-23) and exits after a 25-4 record during this past season.

"I am extremely proud of where we have taken this program and what we have built it to be," he said. "The bar has been raised. The expectations have been increased. I took over a program that was 4-23 and leave it 24-4 -- a program that everyone was very quick to fill me in on our bad history. The pipeline is full of talent. The program is in a better place today than it was 13 years ago. I am proud to have brought a Sweet 16 appearance, two conference and two regional championships to Wauconda."

Wauconda won the Northern Lake County Conference title this season with Griffin Daun earning NLCC player of the year honors and teammates Braeden Carlsen, Garrison Carter and Justin Drobnik joining him on the all-NLCC team. Daun and Carter were subsequently named to the Daily Herald Lake County all-area team, while Drobnik and Nick Brinias were Daily Herald all-area honorable mention selections.

Luetschwager teaches math at Wauconda.