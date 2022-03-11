Barrington bounces back, beats Bolingbrook for third place
Updated 3/11/2022 10:49 PM
Barrington, after suffering a tough semifinal loss to Whitney Young Friday afternoon, bounced back and beat Bolingbrook 59-54in Friday night's Class 4A third-place game at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Will Grudzinski and Daniel Hong led the Broncos (29-5) with 15 points each.
