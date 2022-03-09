Stevenson recognizes girls baskteball during breakfast rally
After a weekend filled with emotions, Wednesday was no different for Stevenson High School girls basketball coach Ashley Graham and her team which brought home top honors as the Illinois High School Association 4A Champions.
Graham, who has been the head coach since 2015, spoke about the strength, perseverance and teamwork the girls had during a recognition breakfast at the Lincolnshire school.
"It's hard to put into words what they've meant to me, and all of them are my family," Graham said.
The girls beat Barrington to win the championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University on March 5 in Normal.
"This win means everything, and ending this way is just the icing on the cake," four-year starter Ava Bardic said during an interview last weekend. "This is the best thing that could've happened to me."