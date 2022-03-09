Stevenson recognizes girls baskteball during breakfast rally

Parents, staff, and students celebrated the Stevenson High School girls basketball team Wednesday in Lincolnshire. The girls basketball team traveled to Redbird Arena to make its first state appearance since 2001 and came home as IHSA 4A state champs. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Coach Ashley Graham speaks to parents, staff, and students as they celebrate the Stevenson High School girls basketball team's state championship win Wednesday in Lincolnshire. Graham was named the seventh varsity girls basketball coach in Stevenson High School history in April 2015 after leading Prospect High School to its best season in 2014-15. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Ava Bardic returns to her seat after speaking to parents, staff, and students as they celebrate the Stevenson High School girls basketball team's championship victory Wednesday in Lincolnshire. The team traveled to Redbird Arena to make its first state appearance since 2001 and came home as IHSA 4A state champs. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

After a weekend filled with emotions, Wednesday was no different for Stevenson High School girls basketball coach Ashley Graham and her team which brought home top honors as the Illinois High School Association 4A Champions.

Graham, who has been the head coach since 2015, spoke about the strength, perseverance and teamwork the girls had during a recognition breakfast at the Lincolnshire school.

"It's hard to put into words what they've meant to me, and all of them are my family," Graham said.

The girls beat Barrington to win the championship game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University on March 5 in Normal.

"This win means everything, and ending this way is just the icing on the cake," four-year starter Ava Bardic said during an interview last weekend. "This is the best thing that could've happened to me."