 

Basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 15

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/15/2022 11:02 PM

Basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Boys basketball

Conant 45
Hersey 23

Hoffman Estates 78
Elk Grove 41

Fremd 53
Buffalo Grove 49
(OT)

Prospect 58
Palatine 39

Schaumburg 45
Wheeling 36

Niles North 63
Maine South 49

Niles West sports Niles West 59
Maine West 53

Antioch 44
Grayslake North 39

Wauconda 65
Grant 56

Glenbrook North 61
Vernon Hills 39

Lakes 62
North Chicago 37

Willowbrook 77
Addison Trail 57

Bartlett 62
Glenbard South 50

Lisle 66
Coal City 52

Elgin 42
West Chicago 30

South Elgin 50
Fenton 46

Glenbard West 69
Proviso West 37

Hinsdale South 61
Morton 57

IC Catholic Prep 64
Chicago Christian 38

Metea Valley 75
Naperville Central 63

DeKalb 54
Neuqua Valley 48

Providence sports Providence 65
Montini 49

St. Francis 47
Wheaton Academy 45

Waubonsie Valley 55
Naperville North 52

Hinsdale Central 50
York 46

LaLumiere sports LaLumiere 77
Benet sports Benet 45

Crystal Lake South 45
Hampshire 38

Huntley 63
Dundee-Crown 34

Prairie Ridge 50
Jacobs 36

Rock Falls sports Rock Falls 47
Kaneland 42

Larkin 94
Streamwood 53

Burlington Central 56
McHenry 44

West Aurora 69
Minooka 64

Riverside-Brookfield 67
Aurora Christian 45

Bishop McNamara 77, St. Edward 69 (2 OTs)

Marmion Academy 79
St. Francis De Sales sports St. Francis De Sales 38

Westmont 62
Aurora Central Catholic 42

Girls basketball

Class 4A Regionals

At Grant

Hersey 80
Highland Park 30

Lake Zurich 74
Grant 41

At Stevenson

Round Lake 42
Warren 34

At Wheeling

Fremd 68
Wheeling 20

Palatine 43
Rolling Meadows 34

At Maine South

Maine South 50
Leyden 32

New Trier sports New Trier 60
Elk Grove 30

At Geneva

Schaumburg 44
Wheaton Warrenville South 30

York regional

York 58
Lane Tech sports Lane Tech 30

Plainfield North regional

Waubonsie Valley 67
East Aurora 35

Oswego East regional

Downers Grove North 43
Downers Grove South 33

Oswego East sports Oswego East 55
Naperville Central 41

Benet regional

Benet sports Benet 61
Plainfield Central sports Plainfield Central 18

Plainfield East sports Plainfield East 60
Neuqua Valley 46

Addison Trail regional

Batavia 50
Glenbard East 22

St. Charles North 52
Addison Trail 44

Larkin regional

South Elgin 59
Elgin, sports Elgin, 17

Jacobs 42
Larkin 35

Class 3A

Rochelle regional

Belvidere North sports Belvidere North 39
Kaneland 36

At Grayslake Central

Prairie Ridge 49
Lakes, sports Lakes, 29

Cary-Grove 31
Grayslake Central 23

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 