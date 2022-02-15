Basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 15
Boys basketball
|Conant
|45
|Hersey
|23
|Hoffman Estates
|78
|Elk Grove
|41
|Fremd
|53
|Buffalo Grove
|49
|(OT)
|Prospect
|58
|Palatine
|39
|Schaumburg
|45
|Wheeling
|36
|Niles North
|63
|Maine South
|49
|Niles West
|59
|Maine West
|53
|Antioch
|44
|Grayslake North
|39
|Wauconda
|65
|Grant
|56
|Glenbrook North
|61
|Vernon Hills
|39
|Lakes
|62
|North Chicago
|37
|Willowbrook
|77
|Addison Trail
|57
|Bartlett
|62
|Glenbard South
|50
|Lisle
|66
|Coal City
|52
|Elgin
|42
|West Chicago
|30
|South Elgin
|50
|Fenton
|46
|Glenbard West
|69
|Proviso West
|37
|Hinsdale South
|61
|Morton
|57
|IC Catholic Prep
|64
|Chicago Christian
|38
|Metea Valley
|75
|Naperville Central
|63
|DeKalb
|54
|Neuqua Valley
|48
|Providence
|65
|Montini
|49
|St. Francis
|47
|Wheaton Academy
|45
|Waubonsie Valley
|55
|Naperville North
|52
|Hinsdale Central
|50
|York
|46
|LaLumiere
|77
|Benet
|45
|Crystal Lake South
|45
|Hampshire
|38
|Huntley
|63
|Dundee-Crown
|34
|Prairie Ridge
|50
|Jacobs
|36
|Rock Falls
|47
|Kaneland
|42
|Larkin
|94
|Streamwood
|53
|Burlington Central
|56
|McHenry
|44
|West Aurora
|69
|Minooka
|64
|Riverside-Brookfield
|67
|Aurora Christian
|45
Bishop McNamara 77, St. Edward 69 (2 OTs)
|Marmion Academy
|79
|St. Francis De Sales
|38
|Westmont
|62
|Aurora Central Catholic
|42
Girls basketball
Class 4A Regionals
At Grant
|Hersey
|80
|Highland Park
|30
|Lake Zurich
|74
|Grant
|41
At Stevenson
|Round Lake
|42
|Warren
|34
At Wheeling
|Fremd
|68
|Wheeling
|20
|Palatine
|43
|Rolling Meadows
|34
At Maine South
|Maine South
|50
|Leyden
|32
|New Trier
|60
|Elk Grove
|30
At Geneva
|Schaumburg
|44
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|30
York regional
|York
|58
|Lane Tech
|30
Plainfield North regional
|Waubonsie Valley
|67
|East Aurora
|35
Oswego East regional
|Downers Grove North
|43
|Downers Grove South
|33
|Oswego East
|55
|Naperville Central
|41
Benet regional
|Benet
|61
|Plainfield Central
|18
|Plainfield East
|60
|Neuqua Valley
|46
Addison Trail regional
|Batavia
|50
|Glenbard East
|22
|St. Charles North
|52
|Addison Trail
|44
Larkin regional
|South Elgin
|59
|Elgin,
|17
|Jacobs
|42
|Larkin
|35
Class 3A
Rochelle regional
|Belvidere North
|39
|Kaneland
|36
At Grayslake Central
|Prairie Ridge
|49
|Lakes,
|29
|Cary-Grove
|31
|Grayslake Central
|23
