Glenbrook South puts finishing touch on CSL South title

As if Glenbrook South didn't have enough offense, it just got better.

Senior Brandon Ballarini came off the bench for the Titans to score 14 points, 11 in the second quarter including 3 3-pointers, as the Titans put away Maine South 61-40 in a boys basketball game in Park Ridge Friday night.

The win assured Glenbrook South (27-2, 9-1) the Central Suburban South championship.

Ballarini returned after a five-week hiatus due to mononucleosis.

"I feel stronger every day," said Ballarini. "I was doing OK before I got sick, but now I'm hoping to play a part in the postseason and help my team get to the state finals."

"Ballarini is in our top nine players," said Titans coach Phil Ralston. "We hope he continues to contribute and helps us."

"We work just as hard in practice as we play in the game," said Ballarini. "We have nine solid guys to step in and contribute to their roles. We have great chemistry on this team on and off the court. I think it makes a big difference on this team."

The Titans broke out to a 10-0 start against the Hawks by converting 3 Maine South turnovers into 7 points to start the game.

"We came out ready," said Ralston. " If you start out the game with a 10-0 run chances are it's going to be a good evening."

Glenbrook South was on fire from the field hitting on 15 of its 20 first half shots for a sizzling 75%. The Titans hit on 10 of 11 shots from 3-point range in breaking out to a 43-14 halftime lead and coasted in the second half.

The Titans finished 21 of 36 from the field and 13-of-17 from beyond the arc.

Cooper Noard led GBS with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Nate Kasher had 9 points and Nick Martinelli, who was the focus of Maine South's defense, scored 6 points.

"(Maine South) packed their defense in the lane to take away touches from Martinelli," said Ralston. "What that did was to leave the perimeter open. I wasn't surprised that we shot well. We had a good week shooting in practice."

Leading 18-6 going into the second quarter, Glenbrook South went on a 22-4 run to open a 40-10 lead with 2:05 left in the first half.

"What I liked about our game tonight," said Ralston, "is that the our players worked to create good shots for each other."

"You have to tip your hat to them," said Maine South coach Tony Lavorato Jr. "You try to stop Martinelli and Noard and then they have players like No. 3 (Ballarini) who come off the bench. What makes them so good is they have a lot of skill players."

The Hawks, now 16-12 and 2-8 in conference were led by senior Julian Triffo with 16 points and 5 rebounds. Nicholas Rentas scored 7 points and Sargon Adam 6.

"It would be a great honor to play them again in the regional final," said Lovarato, "but first we have to get by Niles North."