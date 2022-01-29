Basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 29

Boys basketball

Barrington 46 Dundee-Crown 32

Hoffman Estates 62 Niles West 53

Libertyville 55 Hersey 38

Palatine 62 Highland Park 53

New Trier 60 Rolling Meadows 56

Schaumburg 66 Streamwood 38

Wheeling 49 Lake Zurich 42

Maine South 57 Marshall 43

Lakes 43 Maine West 28

Antioch 45 Richmond-Burton 32

Grant 58 Vernon Hills 39

Warren 60 Round Lake 33

Addison Trail 68 Evergreen Park 55

Hinsdale Central 63 Bartlett 54

Lemont 58 Neuqua Valley 54

Peotone 37 Westmont 31

Waubonsie Valley 46 Plainfield East 34

Geneva 48 Prairie Ridge 41 (OT)

Thornton 70 Larkin 47

Marmion 45 Momence 44

Harvest Christian 70 Woodstock 54

Champaign Centennial 56 Kaneland 46

Girls basketball

Barrington 61 Libertyville 45

Stevenson 65 Kenwood 51

Fremd 49 Butler Prep 21

Nazareth 67 Hoffman Estates 27

Maine South 53 York 43

Palatine 45 Glenbrook North 27

Loyola 62 Prospect 34

Schaumburg 46 Glenbard West 44 (OT)

Grayslake Central 53 Antioch 31

Round Lake 63 Grant 43

Wauconda 46 Lakes 38

Warren 43 Oak Park-River Forest 38

Naperville Central 51 Plainfield East 49 (OT)

Metea Valley 69 Streamwood 34

Lisle 53 Westmont 21

St. Edward 46 Bishop McNamara 36

Huntley 52 Burlington Central 49

Geneva 50 Batavia 39