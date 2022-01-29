 

Basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 29

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/29/2022 10:15 PM

Here are basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 29

Boys basketball

Barrington 46
Dundee-Crown 32

Buffalo Grove 55
Grayslake North 36

Hoffman Estates 62
Niles West sports Niles West 53

Libertyville 55
Hersey 38

Palatine 62
Highland Park 53

New Trier sports New Trier 60
Rolling Meadows 56

St. Viator 50
Mundelein 38

Schaumburg 66
Streamwood 38

Wheeling 49
Lake Zurich 42

Maine South 57
Marshall sports Marshall 43

Lakes 43
Maine West 28

Antioch 45
Richmond-Burton sports Richmond-Burton 32

Grant 58
Vernon Hills 39

Warren 60
Round Lake 33

Addison Trail 68
Evergreen Park sports Evergreen Park 55

Hinsdale Central 63
Bartlett 54

Naperville North 55
Aurora Christian 44

Lemont sports Lemont 58
Neuqua Valley 54

Peotone sports Peotone 37
Westmont 31

Waubonsie Valley 46
Plainfield East sports Plainfield East 34

Glenbard West 62
St. Charles North 30

Geneva 48
Prairie Ridge 41
(OT)

Thornton sports Thornton 70
Larkin 47

Marmion sports Marmion 45
Momence sports Momence 44

Burlington Central 68
Hinsdale South 38

Harvest Christian 70
Woodstock 54

Champaign Centennial sports Champaign Centennial 56
Kaneland 46

Girls basketball

Barrington 61
Libertyville 45

Stevenson 65
Kenwood sports Kenwood 51

Fremd 49
Butler Prep sports Butler Prep 21

Nazareth sports Nazareth 67
Hoffman Estates 27

Maine South 53
York 43

Palatine 45
Glenbrook North 27

Loyola sports Loyola 62
Prospect 34

Rolling Meadows 66
Vernon Hills 51

Carmel 54
St. Viator 30

Schaumburg 46
Glenbard West 44
(OT)

Grayslake Central 53
Antioch 31

Round Lake 63
Grant 43

Grayslake North 53
North Chicago 5

Wauconda 46
Lakes 38

Warren 43
Oak Park-River Forest sports Oak Park-River Forest 38

Glenbard South 39
Aurora Central Catholic 30

Lake Park 63
Glenbard North 50

Kaneland 43
St. Francis 41

Naperville Central 51
Plainfield East sports Plainfield East 49
(OT)

Metea Valley 69
Streamwood 34

Lisle 53
Westmont 21

St. Edward 46
Bishop McNamara sports Bishop McNamara 36

Wheaton North 58
Wheaton Warrenville South 32

Huntley 52
Burlington Central 49

Alden Hebron 59
Elgin Academy 6

Geneva 50
Batavia 39

West Aurora 69
Rosary 41

St. Charles East 60
St. Charles North 40

