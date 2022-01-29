Basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 29
Updated 1/29/2022 10:15 PM
Here are basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 29
Boys basketball
|Barrington
|46
|Dundee-Crown
|32
|Buffalo Grove
|55
|Grayslake North
|36
|Hoffman Estates
|62
|Niles West
|53
|Libertyville
|55
|Hersey
|38
|Palatine
|62
|Highland Park
|53
|New Trier
|60
|Rolling Meadows
|56
|St. Viator
|50
|Mundelein
|38
|Schaumburg
|66
|Streamwood
|38
|Wheeling
|49
|Lake Zurich
|42
|Maine South
|57
|Marshall
|43
|Lakes
|43
|Maine West
|28
|Antioch
|45
|Richmond-Burton
|32
|Grant
|58
|Vernon Hills
|39
|Warren
|60
|Round Lake
|33
|Addison Trail
|68
|Evergreen Park
|55
|Hinsdale Central
|63
|Bartlett
|54
|Naperville North
|55
|Aurora Christian
|44
|Lemont
|58
|Neuqua Valley
|54
|Peotone
|37
|Westmont
|31
|Waubonsie Valley
|46
|Plainfield East
|34
|Glenbard West
|62
|St. Charles North
|30
|Geneva
|48
|Prairie Ridge
|41
|(OT)
|Thornton
|70
|Larkin
|47
|Marmion
|45
|Momence
|44
|Burlington Central
|68
|Hinsdale South
|38
|Harvest Christian
|70
|Woodstock
|54
|Champaign Centennial
|56
|Kaneland
|46
Girls basketball
|Barrington
|61
|Libertyville
|45
|Stevenson
|65
|Kenwood
|51
|Fremd
|49
|Butler Prep
|21
|Nazareth
|67
|Hoffman Estates
|27
|Maine South
|53
|York
|43
|Palatine
|45
|Glenbrook North
|27
|Loyola
|62
|Prospect
|34
|Rolling Meadows
|66
|Vernon Hills
|51
|Carmel
|54
|St. Viator
|30
|Schaumburg
|46
|Glenbard West
|44
|(OT)
|Grayslake Central
|53
|Antioch
|31
|Round Lake
|63
|Grant
|43
|Grayslake North
|53
|North Chicago
|5
|Wauconda
|46
|Lakes
|38
|Warren
|43
|Oak Park-River Forest
|38
|Glenbard South
|39
|Aurora Central Catholic
|30
|Lake Park
|63
|Glenbard North
|50
|Kaneland
|43
|St. Francis
|41
|Naperville Central
|51
|Plainfield East
|49
|(OT)
|Metea Valley
|69
|Streamwood
|34
|Lisle
|53
|Westmont
|21
|St. Edward
|46
|Bishop McNamara
|36
|Wheaton North
|58
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|32
|Huntley
|52
|Burlington Central
|49
|Alden Hebron
|59
|Elgin Academy
|6
|Geneva
|50
|Batavia
|39
|West Aurora
|69
|Rosary
|41
|St. Charles East
|60
|St. Charles North
|40
Article Comments
