 

Basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 28

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/28/2022 11:12 PM

Here are basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 28

Boys basketball

St. Viator 63
Joliet Catholic 45

Maine West 59
Maine East 52

Maine South 60
Niles West sports Niles West 41

Wauconda 71
Antioch 40

St. Patrick 73
Carmel 56

Grant 46
Lakes 43

Grayslake North 32
Grayslake Central 30
(OT)

Round Lake 58
North Chicago 54

Stevenson 41
Warren 37

Vernon Hills 51
Highland Park 43

Benet sports Benet 57
Marist 45

Downers Grove South 55
Addison Trail 38

Glenbard North 55
St. Charles East 42

Glenbard West 62
Lyons 50

Downers Grove North 52
Hinsdale Central 37

Lake Park 46
Batavia 33

Neuqua Valley 73
Naperville Central 52

Waubonsie Valley 68
Metea Valley 64
(OT)

Timothy Christian 59
Wheaton Academy 50

St. Charles North 41
Wheaton North 36

Wheaton Warrenville South 58
Geneva 26

Willowbrook 81
Hinsdale South 57

York 55
Proviso West 52

Bartlett 57
Glenbard East 25

Burlington Central 72
Crystal Lake Central 27

Huntley 40
Cary-Grove 36

Harvest Christian 57
Christian Life 32

Prairie Ridge 40
CL South sports CL South 38

Marmion Academy 68
DeLaSalle sports DeLaSalle 62

South Elgin 83
East Aurora 53

Dundee Crown 47
Hampshire 35

Larkin 85
West Chicago 45

Jacobs 62
McHenry 31

Northridge Prep 55
Elgin Academy 21

Ottawa 58
Kaneland 45

St. Edward 63
Ridgewood 47

Oswego East sports Oswego East 53
West Aurora 40

Girls basketball

Barrington 58
Palatine 19

Prospect 64
Buffalo Grove 52

Hersey 81
Elk Grove 58

Fremd 53
Conant 29

Schaumburg 61
Hoffman Estates 30

Rolling Meadows 57
Wheeling 36

St. Viator 57
St. Francis 51

Maine West 39
Maine East 31

Maine South 43
Niles West sports Niles West 30

Schaumburg Christian 69
Woodlands Academy 27

Lake Zurich 43
Zion-Benton sports Zion-Benton 12

Stevenson 54
Warren 19

Vernon Hills 65
Highland Park 57

Benet sports Benet 59
Marist 43

Downers Grove North 47
Hinsdale Central 38

Addison Trail 39
Downers Grove South 27

Lyons 63
Glenbard West 44

Burlington Central 48
Crystal Lake Central 31

Huntley 51
Cary-Grove 34

Prairie Ridge 46
CL South sports CL South 29

Hampshire 32
Dundee Crown 29

Jacobs 31
McHenry 30

Kaneland 53
Ottawa 39

South Beloit sports South Beloit 48
Westminster Christian 19

