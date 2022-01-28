Basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 28
Boys basketball
|St. Viator
|63
|Joliet Catholic
|45
|Maine West
|59
|Maine East
|52
|Maine South
|60
|Niles West
|41
|Wauconda
|71
|Antioch
|40
|St. Patrick
|73
|Carmel
|56
|Grant
|46
|Lakes
|43
|Grayslake North
|32
|Grayslake Central
|30
|(OT)
|Round Lake
|58
|North Chicago
|54
|Stevenson
|41
|Warren
|37
|Vernon Hills
|51
|Highland Park
|43
|Benet
|57
|Marist
|45
|Downers Grove South
|55
|Addison Trail
|38
|Glenbard North
|55
|St. Charles East
|42
|Glenbard West
|62
|Lyons
|50
|Downers Grove North
|52
|Hinsdale Central
|37
|Lake Park
|46
|Batavia
|33
|Neuqua Valley
|73
|Naperville Central
|52
|Waubonsie Valley
|68
|Metea Valley
|64
|(OT)
|Timothy Christian
|59
|Wheaton Academy
|50
|St. Charles North
|41
|Wheaton North
|36
|Wheaton Warrenville South
|58
|Geneva
|26
|Willowbrook
|81
|Hinsdale South
|57
|York
|55
|Proviso West
|52
|Bartlett
|57
|Glenbard East
|25
|Burlington Central
|72
|Crystal Lake Central
|27
|Huntley
|40
|Cary-Grove
|36
|Harvest Christian
|57
|Christian Life
|32
|Prairie Ridge
|40
|CL South
|38
|Marmion Academy
|68
|DeLaSalle
|62
|South Elgin
|83
|East Aurora
|53
|Glenbard North
|55
|St. Charles East
|42
|Dundee Crown
|47
|Hampshire
|35
|Lake Park
|46
|Batavia
|33
|Larkin
|85
|West Chicago
|45
|Jacobs
|62
|McHenry
|31
|Northridge Prep
|55
|Elgin Academy
|21
|Ottawa
|58
|Kaneland
|45
|St. Edward
|63
|Ridgewood
|47
|Oswego East
|53
|West Aurora
|40
Girls basketball
|Barrington
|58
|Palatine
|19
|Prospect
|64
|Buffalo Grove
|52
|Hersey
|81
|Elk Grove
|58
|Fremd
|53
|Conant
|29
|Schaumburg
|61
|Hoffman Estates
|30
|Rolling Meadows
|57
|Wheeling
|36
|St. Viator
|57
|St. Francis
|51
|Maine West
|39
|Maine East
|31
|Maine South
|43
|Niles West
|30
|Schaumburg Christian
|69
|Woodlands Academy
|27
|Lake Zurich
|43
|Zion-Benton
|12
|Stevenson
|54
|Warren
|19
|Vernon Hills
|65
|Highland Park
|57
|Benet
|59
|Marist
|43
|Downers Grove North
|47
|Hinsdale Central
|38
|Addison Trail
|39
|Downers Grove South
|27
|Lyons
|63
|Glenbard West
|44
|Burlington Central
|48
|Crystal Lake Central
|31
|Huntley
|51
|Cary-Grove
|34
|Prairie Ridge
|46
|CL South
|29
|Hampshire
|32
|Dundee Crown
|29
|Jacobs
|31
|McHenry
|30
|Kaneland
|53
|Ottawa
|39
|South Beloit
|48
|Westminster Christian
|19
