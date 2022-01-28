Basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 28

Boys basketball

Maine South 60 Niles West 41

Wauconda 71 Antioch 40

Grant 46 Lakes 43

Stevenson 41 Warren 37

Benet 57 Marist 45

Glenbard West 62 Lyons 50

Lake Park 46 Batavia 33

Willowbrook 81 Hinsdale South 57

York 55 Proviso West 52

Bartlett 57 Glenbard East 25

Huntley 40 Cary-Grove 36

Prairie Ridge 40 CL South 38

Marmion Academy 68 DeLaSalle 62

Dundee Crown 47 Hampshire 35

Larkin 85 West Chicago 45

Jacobs 62 McHenry 31

Ottawa 58 Kaneland 45

Oswego East 53 West Aurora 40

Girls basketball

Barrington 58 Palatine 19

Prospect 64 Buffalo Grove 52

Hersey 81 Elk Grove 58

Fremd 53 Conant 29

Schaumburg 61 Hoffman Estates 30

Rolling Meadows 57 Wheeling 36

Maine South 43 Niles West 30

Lake Zurich 43 Zion-Benton 12

Stevenson 54 Warren 19

Benet 59 Marist 43

Lyons 63 Glenbard West 44

Huntley 51 Cary-Grove 34

Prairie Ridge 46 CL South 29

Hampshire 32 Dundee Crown 29

Jacobs 31 McHenry 30

Kaneland 53 Ottawa 39