 

St. Viator's Bergstrom duo sinks Jacobs

  • Jacobs' Mackenzie Leahy looks for a teammate to pass off to as St. Viator's defense including Nora Ahram traps her during the first quarter game action of girls basketball at Dundee-Crown on Friday.

    Jacobs' Mackenzie Leahy looks for a teammate to pass off to as St. Viator's defense including Nora Ahram traps her during the first quarter game action of girls basketball at Dundee-Crown on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Jacobs' defense surrounds St. Viator's Livia Salituro in the first quarter of game action during the girls basketball game at Dundee-Crown on Friday.

    Jacobs' defense surrounds St. Viator's Livia Salituro in the first quarter of game action during the girls basketball game at Dundee-Crown on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Jacobs' Mackenzie Leahy on the move against St. Viator's Joy Bergstrom in first quarter game action of girls basketball at Dundee-Crown on Friday.

    Jacobs' Mackenzie Leahy on the move against St. Viator's Joy Bergstrom in first quarter game action of girls basketball at Dundee-Crown on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • St. Viator's Joy Bergstrom does some fancy footwork to move past Jacobs' Janae Gillus in the first quarter of girls basketball action at Dundee-Crown on Friday.

    St. Viator's Joy Bergstrom does some fancy footwork to move past Jacobs' Janae Gillus in the first quarter of girls basketball action at Dundee-Crown on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
By Dave Hess
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 11/19/2021 10:22 PM

When defending the St. Viator girls basketball team in 2021-2022, you need to pick your poison.

The Lions connected on 10-of-18 from 3-point range for 55% including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half.

 

But the Lions proved they could pound the ball inside the paint connecting on 6-of-8 layups. Overall, St. Viator made 20-of-36 shots from the floor for 56%.

The result was a 57-36 win over Jacobs Friday night in second round action of the Dundee-Crown girls basketball tournament.

"We took the most available shots in the first half," said Lions coach Jason Raymond. "We hit some 3s which allowed us to get some paint touches. It was nice to have summer workouts this year. We developed on and off the court."

Sophomore Mia Bergstrom led the Lions with 21 points, connecting on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Bergstrom's sister Joy scored 18 with a pair of 3s.

"The sisters have been playing against each other for a long time," said Raymond. "They do a great job of playing off each other."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Senior Nora Ahram scored 8 with 2 treys while dishing off 5 assists.

With Mackenzie Leahy scoring 14 and Arriana Gurney tallying 9 points, the Golden Eagles (0-2) only trailed 37-29 after 3 quarters.

St. Viator seized control of the game to start the fourth quarter. With Joy Bergstrom scoring on 2 layups and Mia Bergstrom hitting a 10-footer in the lane the Lions scored the first 6 points to lead 43-29 with 6:22 remaining.

The Golden Eagles' first points of the quarter came on a putback by Leahy at the 5:24 mark to make the score 43-31. Jacobs couldn't get any closer.

Leahy led the Eagles with 16 points and 8 rebounds while Gurney scored 11 with 6 rebounds.

"We are still developing players," said Jacobs coach Jon Reibel. "We are really still learning."

Raymond praised Reibel and the Golden Eagles.

"They play really hard," said the Lions coach. "He (Reibel) does an unbelievable job."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 