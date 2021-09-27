Glenbard West's Huff commits to play at Gonzaga

Glenbard West's Braden Huff shoots the ball during their basketball game at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Ill., on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021.

Glenbard West's Braden Huff (34) goes up for a shot during a West Suburban Conference Tournament game in Glen Ellyn against Downers Grove North on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Glenbard West senior forward Braden Huff on Monday announced he will play at 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up Gonzaga next season.

Huff, considered one of the top senior basketball players in Illinois, made his announcement on Twitter, thanking his coaches, family and the many other major Division I colleges that recruited him.

The 2020-21 Daily Herald DuPage County All-Area captain, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Huff is known for his ballhandling and 3-point shooting. He averaged 17.5 points a game in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, plus 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in just 22 minutes a game. He made 70 percent of his shots from the floor, including 46 percent of his 3-pointers.

He also was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state team and was honorable mention AP all-state.

The Hilltoppers won the West Suburban Conference Silver Division championship last winter. They are among the favorites to win the Class 4A championship this year, with a team that includes fellow seniors 6-6 Caden Pierce, 6-8 Ryan Renfro and 6-3 Paxton Warden. Renfro committed to Army last week.