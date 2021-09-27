Glenbard West's Huff commits to play at Gonzaga
Glenbard West senior forward Braden Huff on Monday announced he will play at 2021 NCAA Tournament runner-up Gonzaga next season.
Huff, considered one of the top senior basketball players in Illinois, made his announcement on Twitter, thanking his coaches, family and the many other major Division I colleges that recruited him.
The 2020-21 Daily Herald DuPage County All-Area captain, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Huff is known for his ballhandling and 3-point shooting. He averaged 17.5 points a game in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, plus 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in just 22 minutes a game. He made 70 percent of his shots from the floor, including 46 percent of his 3-pointers.
He also was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state team and was honorable mention AP all-state.
The Hilltoppers won the West Suburban Conference Silver Division championship last winter. They are among the favorites to win the Class 4A championship this year, with a team that includes fellow seniors 6-6 Caden Pierce, 6-8 Ryan Renfro and 6-3 Paxton Warden. Renfro committed to Army last week.