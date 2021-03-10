 

Girls basketball scores for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/10/2021 9:50 PM

Fox Valley Conference Tournament

Burlington Central 44
Prairie Ridge 40

Huntley 45
Dundee-Crown 29

Cary-Grove 43
Hampshire 40

CL South 53
Jacobs 42

North Suburban Conference tournament

Libertyville 63
Lake Forest 31

Stevenson 62
Lake Zurich 55

Warren 36
Mundelein 12

ESCC tournament

Benet 58
Marian Central 14

Marian Catholic 45
Nazareth 36

Marist 66
Joliet Catholic 27

Carmel 58
St. Viator 52
OT

Others

Ottawa 43
Kaneland 24

Downers Grove North 46
Oak Park 29

