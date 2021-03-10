Girls basketball scores for Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Updated 3/10/2021 9:50 PM
Fox Valley Conference Tournament
|Burlington Central
|44
|Prairie Ridge
|40
|Huntley
|45
|Dundee-Crown
|29
|Cary-Grove
|43
|Hampshire
|40
|CL South
|53
|Jacobs
|42
North Suburban Conference tournament
|Libertyville
|63
|Lake Forest
|31
|Stevenson
|62
|Lake Zurich
|55
|Warren
|36
|Mundelein
|12
ESCC tournament
|Benet
|58
|Marian Central
|14
|Marian Catholic
|45
|Nazareth
|36
|Marist
|66
|Joliet Catholic
|27
|Carmel
|58
|St. Viator
|52
| OT
Others
|Ottawa
|43
|Kaneland
|24
|Downers Grove North
|46
|Oak Park
|29
