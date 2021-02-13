Geneva tops Glenbard North to stay perfect

Dylan Fuzak's goal to carve out his own legacy in Geneva's program hit a stumbling block.

The Geneva senior forward will play in only 16 games this season because of the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No state tournament, no chance to compete in a high-profile tournament and no chance to play in front of a packed gymnasium in order to top or equal the accomplishments of his two older brothers, Bennett and Chandler. But Fuzak is motivated to keep Geneva's program among the best in the Chicago area.

"I didn't think we would have a season, so just to have one is great," Fuzak said. "It's definitely different but we will take what we can get. Being a senior, all we get is 16 games. We're trying to make the best out it and get that conference championship."

The 6-foot-9 Fuzak is intent of making the most of his limited opportunities, highlighted by a 17-point effort to lead Geneva to a hard-fought 49-44 win Saturday over Glenbard North in Carol Stream.

Fuzak failed to score in the third quarter after hitting three 3-pointers in the first half, but he scored three quick baskets and nailed a vital free throw in the final seconds to ice the DuKane Conference victory for the Vikings (3-0, 1-0).

"Coach really had a good talk at halftime and what we needed to do better because we were falling behind," Fuzak said. "It was a close game, but our bench really encouraged us and we brought the intensity."

Noticeably bigger and playing with more confidence, Fuzak took advantage of his height to shoot over the smaller Panthers (1-1, 0-1). Fuzak, an Indiana Tech recruit, said he focused on extending his range and hitting long shots from a variety of positions. Thus far, Fuzak said he's pleased with the early results.

"I feel I have a lot more confidence shooting the ball, and shooting it under pressure," Fuzak said. "I've been definitely trying to shoot better off the dribble, get in more pick and pop situations and shoot with a defender closing out on me even when I can't see the rim, and also working on get my release quicker so I can get it over taller defenders."

The Vikings struggled finding momentum against the scrappy Panthers for most of the game, committing some careless turnovers on rushed passes and missing some key free throws. But Fuzak helped the Vikings erase a five-point third-quarter deficit with his 8 points in the fourth. Brian Wrenn (7 points) made 5 vital free throws down the stretch.

"Dylan played big at the end, hit some shots," Geneva coach Scott Hennig said. "It's going to go quick, a month from today the season will be over. Every game we play is a gift because we can get shutdown just like that."

The Panthers made six 3-pointers, but had some empty possessions during a two-minute stretch in the fourth that cost them a chance for the victory. Jacob Bonnema and Payton Bowser both had 9 points in the loss.

"We missed some pretty good looks and they got some big offensive rebounds and putbacks and cashed in on three possessions that gave them the lead," Glenbard North coach Joe Larson said. "I'm very proud of their effort and how hard we played, and just have to improve on some little things. I really liked some of our bench play, and they gave us some good minutes."