Prep basketball is back! Here's how to watch a few of the openers

Yes, basketball is back!

When Hersey's boys team travels to Glenbrook South on Wednesday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff, it will open a shortened high school basketball season that will run until March 13.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend Wednesday's game, but it will be live streamed on YouTube.

Games will continue through the weekend, including among others, Prospect's boys opening the season at Niles Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Spectators will not be allowed into that game either, but it too will be live streamed on YouTube.

The Mid-Suburban League is one of a few conferences opening its boys and girls schedules on Saturday night, including Buffalo Grove's boys playing at Rolling Meadows in a rematch of two of last year's best games of the season.