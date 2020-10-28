IHSA says basketball season will go on as expected

Defying an order issued on Tuesday by Gov J.B. Pritzker that the basketball season be put on hold due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois High School Association's board of directors Wednesday said the season will go on as scheduled.

"The Illinois High School Association board of directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21," an emailed statement from the IHSA to state athletic directors said. "In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.

"The high school basketball season was potentially put on hold on October 27, when Governor Pritzker announced that IDPH had changed basketball's risk level from medium risk to high risk. After diligent discussion, the Board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball. The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens. However, the Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.

"Instead, we will require all IHSA basketball teams to adhere to those SMAC mitigations, and allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation.

That was music to the ears of Gabi Melby, a four-year starter at Naperville Central, who will play next year at Tennessee-Martin.

"It's amazing. We are so happy about it," she said. "We've had no problems throughout our contact days so we are really hoping that our district allows us to play and have a somewhat normal season. This is the best news that we've heard."

In response to the decision, Pritzker said at his daily news conference that he and the IDPH listen to national health experts, organizations and physicians. "We prefer to err on the side of health and safety," he said.

Burlington Central girls coach Collin Kalamatas was pleasently surprised.

"Certainly shock," Kalamatas said of his reaction. "I was anticipating some kind of timeline today, like a tentative timeline was a best-case scenario. Worst-case scenario I was thinking they were going to give us the old run-around and check back in the spring. Very pleasantly surprised."

During contact days Tuesday a few of the Burlington Central players learned that the IDPH had moved basketball from a medium to high-risk sport, putting the season in peril. That included senior Elana Wells, a four-year starter.

"I happened to be with the girls yesterday when we found out and I didn't tell them but Elana found out from her phone during a mask break," Kalamatas said. "You could just see the look all over her face that her senior year was pretty much getting thrown in the toilet. Just thinking about girls like her and (senior guard) Avery (Anderson) and other girls in the area who have an opportunity for a senior season, I'm excited."

The IHSA statement continued: "Mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled. We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports, or covertly continuing to play locally. Students can be better protected in the high school setting, and the Board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture.

"Illinois is a large and diverse state, and the IHSA membership is reflective of that. We understand that this decision will impact each high school and district differently. Some schools who remain in remote learning may not be able to start winter sports on time, and we feel for those in that situation. However, we have also learned that we cannot continue to look down the road to a season that may never come.

"Contact days for our teams this fall have been an incredible boon to our students' well-being. We fear for the mental health of students who attempt to traverse a long winter with no athletic outlet available. So much about dealing with this virus has been learned in the past eight months, and this decision will grant the membership the opportunity to apply that knowledge during their basketball season.

"Each member of the IHSA Board volunteered for this position because they are passionate about high school sports and activities, and the positive impact they have on our students' physical and mental health."

The board also voted to move wrestling to the summer season (April 19-June 26).

John Lemon and Marni Pyke contributed to this report