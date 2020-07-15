Family ties lure Wheaton North grad Dunn to York

As a graduate of Wheaton North and a coach at Yorkville since he graduated from college, Mike Dunn has deep roots at both schools.

But go back a few generations and you'll find even deeper roots at York High School.

Dunn, in a way, returned home when he was officially named Tuesday as the Dukes' next boys basketball coach. He replaces Vince Doran, who stepped down in the spring.

Dunn's great-grandfather was Clarence D. East, a legend at York who was the school's first athletic director and coached five sports. In 1958 the stadium field was named in East's honor.

It was going to take quite a lot to pry Dunn away from Yorkville, a place he's been at for 15 years, the last five as the Foxes' basketball coach.

Bringing the family back to York, though, was something he couldn't pass up.

"Vince and I have been friends for a while and he communicated to me that he might be stepping down," Dunn said. "When he did, I was immediately interested in the job. We've had connections to Elmhurst for a long time. So obviously a family heritage and legacy there."

Yorkville appeared in its first regional final last season and in 2018 won its first conference championship since 2005. Dunn inherits a York program that's developed into a power the last several years.

The Dukes, who last season won their first West Suburban Silver championship since 2006, went a combined 57-10 the last two seasons. They graduated leading scorer and North Dakota-bound Nate Shockey, but the bulk of their rotation returns next season, including Jeff Grace, Nick Hesch, Denton Rohde and Drew Kircher.

It'll be another tough year in the Silver, and not just because of the talent at Oak Park and Glenbard West. But expect York to be in the mix for the title again.

Dunn met last week with the team via Zoom and he started his summer camp this week.

"I'm just extremely blessed and thankful to have the opportunity," Dunn said. "There's such a big connection there. I feel comfortable already."

Twitter: @kevin_schmit