Rolling Meadows' Christie chooses Michigan State
Updated 7/7/2020 1:13 PM
Rolling Meadows senior Max Christie confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to play basketball at Michigan State.
Christie, a 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game this past season.
He was the Daily Herald's Northwest suburbs All-Area Team Captain.
