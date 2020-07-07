Rolling Meadows' Christie chooses Michigan State

Rolling Meadows' Max Christie has reportedly committed to Michigan State. Daily Herald File photo

Rolling Meadows senior Max Christie confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to play basketball at Michigan State.

Christie, a 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game this past season.

He was the Daily Herald's Northwest suburbs All-Area Team Captain.

