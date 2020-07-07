 

Rolling Meadows' Christie chooses Michigan State

  • Rolling Meadows' Max Christie has reportedly committed to Michigan State.

    Rolling Meadows' Max Christie has reportedly committed to Michigan State. Daily Herald File photo

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/7/2020 1:13 PM

Rolling Meadows senior Max Christie confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to play basketball at Michigan State.

Christie, a 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game this past season.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He was the Daily Herald's Northwest suburbs All-Area Team Captain.

