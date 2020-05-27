Top Ten basketball players of the century: Girls No. 10, Lindsay Richards of Barrington

Barrington's Lindsay Richards shoots through the Rolling Meadows defense during a game in 2002. Daily Herald File Photo

Editors note: The Daily Herald is counting down the Top Ten boys and girls basketball players of the century in our coverage area. We begin today with No. 10 -- Armani Williams of Elgin and Lindsay Richards of Barrington.

Coach Babbi Barreiro saw it coming.

When she first witnessed Lindsay Richards shoot the basketball, the thought crossed Barreiro's mind that one day the freshman guard could set many records for Barrington.

Boy, was the hall of fame coach spot on with that assessment.

Richards went on to become the most prolific scorer in program history.

A four-time all-area selection and McDonald's All-American as a senior, Richards wrapped up her career in the winter of 2002 with a school-record 2,182 points.

That remains one of four career records she holds as a Filly along with three single-season marks, including her 621 points in 2002.

"Lindsay's talent in our girls basketball program ranks right at the top," Barreiro said. "She was an unbelievable leader from the day she walked in the door. She put the time in day after day, in season, out of season, be it in practice or a game."

Her career high of 35 points came at the Coach Kipp's Hoopsfest at Willowbrook High School her senior season.

Equally impressive as all the points was the passing skills of the 5-foot-7 Richards.

When she graduated, she was also the program's career leader in assists with 347 before she headed off to play one year at Iowa (knee injuries cut her career short).

"Lindsay was a great teammate because she demanded the best from herself and kids wanted to play alongside her," Barreiro said. "She was positive as a leader and she was so completely coachable all four years. She was the best of the best, flat out."

Barreiro said Richards would be just as impressive in the Mid-Suburban League today.

"That's the other thing about Lindsay," Barreiro said. " I truly feel she could step out on the court and play right alongside any of these kids today. She was really an incredible talent."

Today, Richards is using her talents as a District Sales Leader for PepsiCo in Pittsburgh, the same town where her parents MaryBeth and Tom were basketball players for the University of Pittsburgh.

Prior to her current job, Lindsay served five years as an assistant coach for Pittsburgh's women's basketball team after three years as an assistant for Duquesne University.