Buffalo Grove tabs Kelly as new girls basketball coach

Martha Kelly is the new head girls basketball coach at Buffalo Grove. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

A new era of Buffalo Grove girls basketball got underway this week when Martha Kelly was named head coach.

For the past six years, Kelly was girls basketball varsity assistant and junior varsity coach for the Bison.

"I think it will be an easy transition since I have had the opportunity to work with all the girls in the program," Kelly said.

Prior to becoming an assistant at BG, Kelly was the head coach for Prospect's girls basketball program.

She coached the Knights for five years, winning regional crowns in 2009 and 2010.

Now she replaces Steve Kolodziej, who directed he Bison for the last eight seasons, compiling a 122-117 record.

Kolodziej, who resigned to devote more time with his wife and three daughters, led BG to Mid-Suburban East championships in 2016 and this past season when the Bison tied with Hersey.

He won Class 4A regional titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Kelly is currently the head girls cross country and girls track coach at BG.

She has taught in District 214 for 12 years after graduating from Purdue University with a degree in environmental science.

Kelly was a standout athlete at Driscoll High School in Addison. She was an all-conference guard and advanced downstate in the 3-point contest.

Kelly also was an all-stater in softball and a state tennis qualifier.

"Our goals will be to compete for the conference championship each year and compete for a state championship. Beyond that I want girls to learn the game, and have fun -- that is why they play."