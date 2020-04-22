Burlington Central adds Montini transfer

Sophomore Taylor Charles, who helped the Montini girls basketball team take third this year in the Class 3A state tournament, is transferring to Burlington Central according to Rockets coach Collin Kalamatas.

Charles, a 6-foot-2 forward, is one of the top players in her class in the nation. She was voted AP Class 3A all-state honorable mention this season and made the Daily Herald's DuPage County All-Area team.

Charles averaged 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.

She will join a Burlington Central team coming off a 29-5 season, a runner-up finish in the Fox Valley Conference and a regional championship. Charles will team up with senior-to-be point guard Elana Wells, who averaged 17.2 points, 3 assists and 3 steals a game last year, and others including guards Avery Andersen and Rylie DuVal.