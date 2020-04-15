June leagues an important part for building basketball team

Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich said June is "a very critical time for us" in preparing for the upcoming season. Daily Herald file photo

With the spring sports season in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next sport on the prep calendar in jeopardy is basketball.

June is an important month for both boys and girls basketball teams. It gives varsity coaches a first look at what their new team will look like, the graduated seniors out of the lineup and new faces stepping into bigger roles.

At the lower levels the summer leagues provide freshmen their first chance to compete for their high schools.

Geneva hosts both a boys and girls league. Twenty area schools are scheduled to be part of the boys league.

No decision has been made on its status.

"Everything is on hold right now because of the virus," Geneva boys coach Scott Hennig said.

Geneva girls coach Sarah Meadows said a decision could come closer to the end of April or start of May.

"We are just waiting to see what all happens. This situation is changing and evolving so quickly," said Meadows, adding that what her team has been able to work on in the summer has been a big part of their in-season success that includes 12 straight regional titles and the 2017 and 2018 state championships.

"I love playing in a summer league," Meadows said. "I think it is so important for us. It gives us as coaches a look at everyone and to see players progress. It allows us to see what players have worked and what players have not. It allows us to start putting pieces together and to learn what kind of team we think we may or may not be. I think it is a time that I am able to learn about our upcoming team in situations that a win or loss does not matter. Learning is so important during the summer."

Glenbard South girls coach Morgan Eufrasio looks at summer basketball a little differently.

The Raiders used to host a league like Geneva. While the Raiders still play their share of games in June, Eufrasio likes to back off from coaching and let her kids step forward.

"Playing in a summer league is invaluable for my teams," Eufrasio said. "I'm in the minority and I do not coach my kids during summer league. I let them do subs, pick starters, call timeouts, be leaders. I feel they are able to learn so much more about each other and I get to see who my leaders are and what the girls think. I also don't run any plays. Summer should be fun and a leaning experience for all."

Rolling Meadows boys coach Kevin Katovich has one of the most highly recruited players in the country in Max Christie. The Mustangs are scheduled to play in three weekend shootouts including NCAA live recruiting periods at Riverside-Brookfield and Ridgewood.

"These are huge for our kids," Katovich said. "Not only do they love competing and playing basketball, it is a chance for them to get exposed to college coaches at all levels."

Katovich said normally Rolling Meadows plays in the Stevenson summer league but it is not being held due to construction in their gym. Instead, Katovich added a couple weekday shootouts to the schedule.

"June is a very important month for us," Katovich said. "First, it is a time to blend the returning varsity players with the new ones and see how all the pieces fit together. Second, it is a crucial time for us in terms of skill development. This is also a time we do a lot of strength work.

"So in short, June is a very critical time for us, and one that the kids really enjoy. They get a chance to play in close to 30 games and work on their skills as well. I am sure hopeful we can safely get back in the gym, but obviously there are way more important things to consider and rightfully so."

St. Charles East's boys team caught many by surprise this past season by playing an up-tempo, pressure style that relied on a deep bench to succeed.

Saints coach Patrick Woods said that might not have been possible without the summer season.

"Traditionally in the summer we input our system and the kids get used to playing with each other," Woods said. "It's also a huge time for individual growth and development. Last year we put in a whole new system, which if we did not have summer, not sure the level of changes one can make. Summer leagues provide a great game experience for all levels. The freshmen get a feel for what high school basketball is like, the varsity starts to gel as a team and it provides a foundation for November."

St. Charles East hosts a frosh/soph league and Woods is unsure of its status.

"We don't have any indication at the moment of what we are doing," Woods said. "If we do have to cancel it will be solely on the players to get their individual games better. It is a weird time, nothing like I have ever experienced. This whole experience places new meaning on the quote, 'Play each game like it's your last.' "