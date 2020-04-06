Former Conant standout Sotos transferring from Bucknell to Ohio State

Former Conant boys basketball star Jimmy Sotos made a huge move up Monday.

Sotos, who is a 6-foot-3 point guard, left Bucknell and entered the transfer portal last week, announced that he will be enrolling at Ohio State this fall.

"It's a dream come true for me," said Sotos, who played all three seasons while at Bucknell and started at point guard the last two years.

"I am super appreciative for everything Bucknell did for me. When I got to Bucknell, I played a lot of high major teams. I learned pretty quickly that I could play at that level and play with the best. For my last year of eligibility, I wanted to see that through."

Sotos will sit out next season be eligible to play his final season for the Buckeyes in 2021-22. He will be awarded a two-year scholarship which will allow him to complete his undergraduate degree in economics and then his masters the year after.

"After the season, I talked to the family," Sotos said. "We were disappointed with how the season went. I know I had one year left. I thought, maybe I could enter the portal and see where I could get some interest from."

Sotos chose Ohio State after receiving interest from Butler, Gonzaga, Minnesota, Missouri, St. Mary's, Vanderbilt and Illinois. He chose Ohio State because he felt he will get a great chance to start at point guard after he sits out for a season.

"I initially spoke to coach (Chris) Holtmann and he sold me on the opportunity of point guard," Sotos said. "I obviously have to earn it. The way the roster is set and the way the team looks I will have a great opportunity to fulfill that starting position. The coaches, I hit it off with them right away. It is a leap of faith on both sides. I am trusting them and they are trusting me. I am excited to give it everything I've got to bring a championship to Columbus."

Sotos started all 34 games this season for Bucknell, which plays in the Patriot League. He led the team in scoring with 11.5 poinst per game and added 3.9 assists. Bucknell finished 14-20 this season and missed the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

Sotos was a huge part of Conant's success in his four years playing for the Cougars. He was an all-area selection for three years and was captain of the Daily Herald's Northwest Suburbs All-Area team in his junior season.

He had mid-major offers from school like Loyola, Southern Illinois and other schools from the Patriot League.

"I felt I was prepared to play at that level," Sotos said. "I am happy with the route. I am happy with the decision I made with Bucknell."

Sotos said he is ready for his next challenge.

"I wanted to ty to play for a power-five conference and fulfill my dream," Sotos said. "I went with that. Now Ohio State is making my dreams come true."