IBCA cancels all-star games

  • Maine West's Angela Dugalic goes up against Fremd's Emily Klaczek in the girls basketball supersectional at Hoffman Estates in early March. Both players were expected to be invited to the IBCA All-Star Game in June, which has now been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated 4/3/2020 10:36 AM

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has canceled its June All-Star Games and is rescheduling the annual IBCA Hall of Fame banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for early June, the IBCA All-Star Games have been canceled.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The IBCA will still be naming student-athletes to these teams. These players will be honored on the IBCA Web page and in its Hall of Fame banquet book. The banquet was originally scheduled for May 2 at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University. This event has been postponed but it is not canceled.

The organization is working with ISU to determine if there is a date in August/September/October that would work as a reschedule date. The IBCA is exploring other options as well.

For more information please go to www.ibcaillinois.org

