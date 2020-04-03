IBCA cancels all-star games

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has canceled its June All-Star Games and is rescheduling the annual IBCA Hall of Fame banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for early June, the IBCA All-Star Games have been canceled.

The IBCA will still be naming student-athletes to these teams. These players will be honored on the IBCA Web page and in its Hall of Fame banquet book. The banquet was originally scheduled for May 2 at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University. This event has been postponed but it is not canceled.

The organization is working with ISU to determine if there is a date in August/September/October that would work as a reschedule date. The IBCA is exploring other options as well.

For more information please go to www.ibcaillinois.org