 

PODCAST: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin (and Orrin)

  • Tailgating with Dave and Kevin is a Daily Herald podcast. Basketball season is the topic at hand.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/13/2020 4:02 PM

PODCAST: A special edition of Tailgating with Dave and Kevin (and Orrin) to discuss COVID-19 and a fluid prep sports landscape.

Listen here on Google Play: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin (and Orrin)

Listen here on iTunes: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin (and Orrin)

Listen here on SoundCloud: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin (and Orrin)

Listen here on Stitcher: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin (and Orrin)

