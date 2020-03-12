IHSA cancels remainder of winter state tournaments, including boys basketball

The Illinois High School Association has canceled the remainder of the high school boys basketball season, including the Class 1A and 2A state finals in Peoria as well as the remainder of the Class 3A and Class 4A tournament series over growing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IHSA, in an emailed release Thursday night, said:

The Illinois High School Association announced on Thursday that it has canceled its remaining winter state series postseason tournaments, which include boys basketball, scholastic bowl, drama & group interpretation, music, debate and journalism, over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools. Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action. The board considered suspending the events, but after deliberate discussion, did not believe that was a realistic option within the timeline. We feel for everyone who has been impacted, but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events."

As Hinsdale South and Benet were preparing to play their Class 3A sectional semifinal at Hinsdale South Thursday night, a text message received by Hinsdale South principal Arwen Pokorny from IHSA administrator Kurt Gibson said, "Our board has canceled basketball games this season. Tonight's game won't be played."

Emotional responses

Coaches around the suburbs who still had teams playing in the tournament responded to the news Thursday night with sadness.

"It's devastating to see our kids like this," said Benet coach Gene Heidkamp, outside Hinsdale South as his players, many crying, sat on a curb waiting for the bus to pick them up.

"I'm sure it's devastating for everybody. There was a roller coaster of emotions all day wondering if the game would be played. We finally got the OK to play. We got the location settled. The kids were as focused as you could be in the locker room. It's absolutely devastating to see the seniors' careers end like this and not on the court. I think our kids would have liked to have played together one more time."

Hinsdale South coach Brett Moore said: "It's been 24 hours of disbelief. This was going to be maybe the biggest game in program history. We've never won a sectional title and we wanted to see how we stacked up against Benet and Bogan.

"What I feared most is exactly what happened. That we'd get that close to playing the game and it'd be canceled. But I couldn't be prouder of our kids and how they handled this, and how they handled themselves all season."

Stevenson was to have played Mundelein in the Class 4A Prospect sectional Friday, one of the final games Patriots coach Pat Ambrose would be coaching his senior son Matthew in.

"Matthew was having a dream season playing with his buddies and the team being successful," Ambrose said. "To have it taken away -- through no one's fault -- is just really gut-wrenching for him."

Matthew Ambrose accepted the decision, as tough as it was.

"This isn't what anyone wanted but @IHSA_IL did the right thing," he said on Twitter. "Teaches you that there is way more to life than basketball."

"It's a weird world," Pat Ambrose said. "Things roll downhill fast. When other things start canceling, you just can't have it. You can never say that the decision is wrong. There's no crystal ball. There's no perfect scenario. It's hurtful, it's hard, it's shocking. It's a lot of things."

Stevenson practiced after school. The team didn't learn of the season being canceled until after the players were dismissed.

"It was not a great practice," said Pat Ambrose, whose junior son Evan is also on the team. "We were just on pins and needles with what was going on. We had a shorter practice, just getting ready a day before a game. We let them go and said, 'We'll see you tomorrow for a shootaround.' "

"I don't think the IHSA had any choice," said Mundelein coach Matt Badgley. "I think the trickle-down effect started happening, for whatever reason."

Safety and health first

St. Viator coach Quin Hayes, whose team was scheduled to play Niles Notre Dame Friday night in the Class 3A Grayslake North sectional final, said: "We are all extremely disappointed. I'm just so disappointed for the kids with all the work they put in. We were hoping to play, but we understand that safety and health come first.

"You just feel so bad for the seniors especially. They put so much into this and I feel sad for them. It's just all very strange and very disappointing. I think the kids will be upset at first but they will eventually understand. At the end of the day, if you don't have your health, what do you have?"

St. Charles North was set to play Cary-Grove Friday night for the Class 4A McHenry sectional title. North Stars coach Tom Poulin was conducting softball tryouts when he got the news.

"I think the girls were wondering 'Why are his eyes getting all watery,' " Poulin said.

"I'm just disappointed for the kids. I mean, I'm sad. It's sad. It's a sad situation for the kids not to be able to experience this after all the work they put in, but it's understandable. People a lot smarter than I are making these decisions understanding the seriousness of what's going on. I mean, it's a very serious situation. There are serious decisions being made for the good of all. It's just that when you just think about the basketball side of it, it's upsetting and it's unfortunate. But I believe the intentions behind it are good and serve a positive purpose."

Cary-Grove coach Adam McCloud wasn't surprised by the decision.

"It wasn't shocking, but it's tough," he said. "The well-being of the kids, the community and all the people has to take priority. So I do understand it. I don't disagree with it. It's just so hard when you're in it and they tell you you're not going to get that opportunity. So, it was a blow.

"And it was really hard because I was with the kids about an hour before I got the news. I really wish I would have been able ... and I get it; they made the decision when they made the decision. But I would have loved to have gotten the news and been able to tell my guys in person. Sending a message is not the way I would have wanted to do it.

"But we've had an outpouring of support from staff, friends, family and community members already who have said such wonderful things. It means a lot. I just feel for our guys, who wanted to not be done playing yet. We would have loved to have had one more game. But I guess if your last game is going to be the one on Tuesday, it was pretty special."

'Is this real?'

"Right when I heard I immediately thought of my kids," said Naperville Central coach Pete Kramer, whose team was slated to play Lake Park in the Class 4A Addison Trail sectional Friday night.

"Just all the time, all the prep all they accomplished. Just everything. It all stops. We're all pretty upset.

"We were so prepared for the task at hand because of our season and the way it went and what we had been through. We felt real good about tomorrow night. I'm sure every team is saying that, but we just did. We were playing our best basketball at the right time."

Kramer said he understands the health concerns.

"If we're still in school, we don't know why we can't play basketball. That's a big question the kids have. Kinda shocked. Like is this real?

Hampshire coach Mike Featherly, whose team was to have played Wauconda for the Class 3A Rockford Boylan championship Friday, said he hoped the IHSA's decision was the right one.

"It's so hard to wrap my head around all of this," he said. "Obviously, the bigger picture is everyone being safe. I'm hoping we're making the right call and not just making a rash decision because everyone else is doing it. You have to go with the experts, but, man, these kids have worked so hard for this. I'm just sick to my stomach about what I'm going to say to these kids tomorrow. It's unprecedented, I guess."

Wauconda coach Scott Luetschwager had an inkling the news was coming.

"It was one of those things where all day long you heard everything was canceling," Luetschwager said. "In the back of our minds, even the kids, it was like, 'Well, when is it going to be our turn for the game to be canceled?' So we were expecting it to happen. Before practice, I told the kids, 'We're going to take everything that's not basketball and put it aside. We're going to go in the gym and prep for Hampshire.'

"It was one of things where you knew it was coming. But when I heard it, I just wasn't ready for it."

No decision on spring

The IHSA has not made any decisions related to spring sport tournaments at this time.

"It is too early to make any decisions regarding IHSA spring state final tournaments," said Anderson. "We respect the NCAA's decision to cancel its spring championships, but also recognize that the exposure and travel by our high school teams is not as expansive as collegiate teams. At this juncture, we recommend that all IHSA spring sport teams consult their local health departments, and follow their recommendations on if and how to proceed with practices and regular-season contests."

Kevin Schmit, Orrin Schwarz, Patricia Babcock McGraw, Jerry Fitzpatrick and Joe Aguilar contributed.