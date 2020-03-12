IHSA cancels remainder of high school basketball season

The Illinois High School Association has canceled the remainder of the high school boys basketball season, including the Class 1A and 2A state finals in Peoria as well as the remainder of the Class 3A and Class 4A tournament series over growing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

As Hinsdale South and Benet were preparing to play their Class 3A sectional semifinal at Hinsdale South Thursday night, a text message received by Hinsdale South principal Arwen Pokorny from IHSA administrator Kurt Gibson said, "Our board has canceled basketball games this season. Tonight's game won't be played."

