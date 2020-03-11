Hinsdale South-Benet semifinal postponed due to a "potential student health emergency"

Hinsdale South boys basketball coach Brett Moore was in the middle of a film session with his assistants and players when he got the word.

No game.

Due to what the IHSA and Hinsdale South termed a "potential student health emergency," Wednesday's Class 3A Hinsdale South sectional semifinal game between No. 2 Hinsdale South and No. 3 Benet was postponed. The notification came at 5:30 p.m., just an hour and a half before the opening tip at the Darien school.

An indoor track meet also taking place at the school on Wednesday was halted and the athletes and attendees cleared out.

"The kids are shocked," Moore said. "Hopefully it's just moved to another day and we move on."

While the joint statement from the IHSA and Hinsdale South termed the situation a "potential student health emergency," the Hinsdale Township High School District 86 board held an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday for "Discussion and possible action concerning COVID-19." The board members voted unanimously to delay the sectional semifinal game to Thursday and delay the title game from Friday to Saturday with game times remaining at 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday night there was no word on where the games might be played.

Benet coach Gene Heidkamp learned of the postponement just before his team boarded a bus to head to the game. The players went through a modified practice, unsure of what the next step might be.

"They're disappointed," Heidkamp said. "They were ready to play, just as I'm sure the Hinsdale South players were ready to play. We'll regroup and make the best of it."

Numerous high school, college and professional sporting events have been postponed, modified or canceled because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday night, however, the IHSA has announced no plans to alter the state basketball tournament -- including the Class 1A and 2A tournaments Friday and Saturday in Peoria that will feature Aurora Christian and Timothy Christian.

For now Benet and Hinsdale South will simply await word on what's next.

"Obviously, it's an incredibly unique situation," Heidkamp said. "We'll just have to wait and see."

