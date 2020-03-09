Finally, that championship feeling for Fremd's girls basketball program

Three times in the past five years, the Fremd High School girls basketball team made it all the way downstate and returned home to the school's Palatine campus with a trophy worthy of celebration.

But it wasn't the trophy they were aiming for.

That changed Monday when team members marched into the Fremd gymnasium, to the cheers of classmates and faculty carrying the program's first state championship trophy.

The team earned the hardware with a 58-47 win over Lincoln Way West in Saturday's Class 4A championship game. Fremd, which finished the season with a 30-7 record, is the first Mid-Suburban League team since Buffalo Grove in 2000 to win a state title.

It was a breakthrough victory for a team that has known its share of big-time success while falling just short of the ultimate prize. Fremd teams finished as runners up in both 2015 and 2016 and placed third in 2017.