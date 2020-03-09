 

Finally, that championship feeling for Fremd's girls basketball program

  • Fremd High School Principal Kurt Tenopir, left, accepts the state championship trophy from members of the girls basketball team Monday during a pep rally to celebrate the team's Class 4A title.

      Fremd High School Principal Kurt Tenopir, left, accepts the state championship trophy from members of the girls basketball team Monday during a pep rally to celebrate the team's Class 4A title. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd High School's Ella Burns earned special recognition during a school assembly Monday for winning the state's Queen of the Hill 3-point shooting contest over the weekend, when she and her teammates also won the girls basketball program's first state championship.

      Fremd High School's Ella Burns earned special recognition during a school assembly Monday for winning the state's Queen of the Hill 3-point shooting contest over the weekend, when she and her teammates also won the girls basketball program's first state championship. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd High School students cheer Monday during a pep rally held at the Palatine school to celebrate the girls basketball team's state championship.

      Fremd High School students cheer Monday during a pep rally held at the Palatine school to celebrate the girls basketball team's state championship. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Player Emily Klaczek steps forward to be recognized Monday during a pep rally at Fremd High School in Palatine to celebrate the girls basketball team's Class 4A state championship.

      Player Emily Klaczek steps forward to be recognized Monday during a pep rally at Fremd High School in Palatine to celebrate the girls basketball team's Class 4A state championship. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/9/2020 4:53 PM

Three times in the past five years, the Fremd High School girls basketball team made it all the way downstate and returned home to the school's Palatine campus with a trophy worthy of celebration.

But it wasn't the trophy they were aiming for.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

That changed Monday when team members marched into the Fremd gymnasium, to the cheers of classmates and faculty carrying the program's first state championship trophy.

The team earned the hardware with a 58-47 win over Lincoln Way West in Saturday's Class 4A championship game. Fremd, which finished the season with a 30-7 record, is the first Mid-Suburban League team since Buffalo Grove in 2000 to win a state title.

It was a breakthrough victory for a team that has known its share of big-time success while falling just short of the ultimate prize. Fremd teams finished as runners up in both 2015 and 2016 and placed third in 2017.

