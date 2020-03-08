Fremd joins elite company with state title

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comFremd's Emily Klaczek is congratulated by coach David Yates after beating Lincoln-Way West in the 4A girls state basketball championship game in Normal on Saturday.

With its Class 4A state title on Saturday, Fremd's girls basketball team became only the third Mid-Suburban League school to win a state crown.

The Vikings joined Buffalo Grove (2000) and Elk Grove (1981). Dave Yates became the first MSL coach to take three teams to the state title game (second in 2015 and 2016).

Yates, a St. Edward graduate, played at Elmhurst College for coach Jim Whitesell, the former men's head coach at Loyola University who is currently directing the University of Buffalo men's program.

Yates also directed Highland Park High in Gilbert, AZ. to a second-place finish in the state.

In Arizona, he coached the sons of Celtics GM Danny Ainge and Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Yates' assistant, James Han, also won a state title as a player. He was the starting guard for Schaumburg's 2001 boys basketball team that won the Class AA title.

More history

Twenty years ago this past weekend, Yale women's coach Allison Guth helped lead Tom Dineen's Buffalo Grove Bison to the 2000 Class AA state title.

This past weekend, Guth coached her team to a win over Harvard that gave Yale a school-record 19 wins in the regular season.