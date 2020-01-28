Girls basketball AP Top Ten

Girls basketball

AP Top Ten

Here are the Associated Press girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Evanston (5) 19-2 68 3

2. Benet (2) 21-2 61 1

3. Edwardsville 18-1 58 2

4. Maine West 20-3 45 4

5. Marist 21-3 37 6

(tie) Linc-Way West 21-2 37 5

7. Whitney Young 18-6 25 7

8. Libertyville 18-4 22 8

9. Home-Floss 18-5 12 9

10. Hersey 20-6 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 4. O'Fallon 3. York 3. Fremd 2. Maine South 1. Bolingbrook 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (9) 25-0 90 1

2. Montini 22-4 70 3

3. Simeon 22-2 68 4

4. Richwoods 21-5 60 5

5. Civic Memorial 22-3 46 2

6. Geneseo 20-3 39 T7

7. Peoria Central 19-3 35 6

8. Kankakee 22-4 32 T7

9. Dec. MacArthur 21-2 17 9

10. Rock Island 19-7 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Kenwood 8. Riverside-Brookfield 6. Washington 3. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 1. Mattoon 1. Burlington Central 1. Rich South 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Paris (9) 25-0 99 1

2. Knoxville 26-1 83 2

3. Quincy ND 19-2 73 4

4. Carterville 21-2 49 3

5. Riverdale 18-3 48 7

6. Marshall (1) 12-8 41 6

7. Harrisburg 23-3 27 5

8. Carlinville 20-3 26 10

9. Pleasant Plains 17-3 24 NR

10. Illini West 20-4 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 13. Petersburg PORTA 10. Normal University 8. Marshall 7. Lisle 6. Hamilton County 3. Rock Falls 3. Stillman Valley 2. Eureka 2. Nashville 1. Pana 1. Eldorado 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lewistown (5) 24-1 86 2

2. Amboy (4) 22-1 83 1

3. Lanark Eastland 23-3 62 4

4. Jack. Routt 20-2 61 5

5. Princeville 24-3 45 T8

6. Hope Academy 17-2 43 7

7. Brimfield 21-3 40 3

8. Aquin 20-6 33 6

9. Altamont 20-3 18 10

10. Aurora Chris. 21-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Shiloh 4. Colfax Ridgeview 3. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Illini Central 1. Galena 1.