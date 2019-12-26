Cheaney's return sparks Batavia

Devin Cheaney is cleared for takeoff.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Batavia forward missed the first four games of the varsity basketball season with a left knee injury sustained during the football season.

But he isn't looking back.

Cheaney scored 10 points, all in the second half, and secured three rebounds in Batavia's 67-50 win over Andrew in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.

"During Week 6 of football, I had to get a PRP [platelet-rich plasma] injection in my knee," Cheaney said. "I wasn't able to run or jump, so getting that PRP injection makes me feel 100% on the court now."

Cheaney made his return on Dec. 6 against Lake Park, and is steadily getting his basketball legs.

"It was really hard to watch the football guys go out there and compete, so I just used that motivation to help me train, help me rest up so I can come back and help my guys 100%," Cheaney said.

"Basketball-wise, my knee is feeling great," Cheaney continued. "I'm just trying to get my conditioning up right now, but there's no pain so it's feeling really good."

Batavia (5-4) advances to face Rolling Meadows at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Rolling Meadows features five-star recruit Max Christie, who has offers from 17 programs.

Christie scored 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the 68-52 win over Conant the game following Batavia's win.

Against Andrew (6-4), Batavia's Jayden Johnson scored 25 points with five rebounds and an assist. He is liking what he's seeing from Cheaney.

"[Cheaney's] feeling real good right now," Johnson said. "The thing that I'd say he's working on -- and he even said it -- is conditioning. We're working on that a lot in practice; just get him a lot of touches in practice to kind of get him in a rhythm."

To little surprise, Cheaney's length on the court is a welcome addition for Batavia's defensive versatility and rebounding.

"He's a lengthy guy ... big kid, broad shoulders and I love Devin," Johnson said.

Batavia coach Jim Nazos said Cheaney needs "exactly what we have."

"Games ahead of us right now, for him to get playing, get going [and] get his legs under him," Nazos said. "I think he's a huge part of us ... he's getting the shots he wants to get. I know some of them rimmed out in the first half, but I think as he plays more, they won't."

Batavia took a 47-36 advantage at the end of the third quarter after Tyler Cooper's buzzer-beater 3-pointer. The lead ballooned to 55-39 after Cheaney's layup, and despite a small flurry from the free-throw line, Andrew couldn't mount a sizable comeback.

Kyle Neibch added 11 points and four assists, while Luke Fehrenbacher had eight points with four assists for Batavia.

Andrew was led by guard Jolo Amoranto's 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Noah O' Connor followed with nine points, two rebounds and two assists. Michael Bobber had seven points and five rebounds.