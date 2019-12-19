St. Edward students to be disciplined for behavior at girls basketball game, superintendent says

St. Edward High School superintendent/principal Brian Tekampe said Thursday students who participated in racist and body-shaming chants during a girls basketball game last weekend are being disciplined.

Officials from Bishop McNamara High School said the behavior was on display Saturday during the varsity game in Elgin. Visiting fans and parents said students in the St. Edward fan section were yelling comments throughout the game, including making animal noises directed at two Bishop McNamara players.

"We are incredibly disappointed in the reports that we received from the participating schools and game officials regarding the fan behavior at the girls basketball game hosted by St. Edward High School on Saturday, Dec. 14," Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson told The Daily Herald in an emailed statement.

"This behavior is not reflective of what we teach our students and certainly not reflective of what our Catholic faith teaches us," Tekampe said. "We have investigated and the students who participated are facing disciplinary actions. We will not tolerate this behavior from our students or school community.

"We will also be addressing racial sensitivity with all our students in the coming weeks to ensure this behavior never happens again. I have arranged, in conjunction with the Catholic Education Office in Rockford, to bring in an expert on cultural and racial sensitivity to speak to the school community in January.

"As a school community, we condemn racism and discriminatory behavior against all people in any form."

Bishop McNamara's principal Terry Granger, who could not be reached Thursday, previously told ABC-7 he doesn't think St. Edward's administrators did enough to stop the fan behavior, noting that none of the offending fans were removed from the gymnasium.

"Such actions not only fly in the face of general decency, but also the very idea of sportsmanship that education-based athletics are founded upon," Anderson said. "We appreciate that the administration at St. Edward is taking the incident seriously, and responding accordingly. While we are disappointed that no corrective action to stop the behaviors occurred the night of the game, we will continue to work with the St. Edward administration to make sure corrective action is taken moving forward."

"We have been in contact with Bishop McNamara to relay our apologies to their basketball team and school community. While an apology is important, what's more important is that we carry ourselves with grace and understanding. Our actions will define us. We must all work to ensure that this type of behavior does not continue and that we all stand up to racism and other discriminatory behavior that we witness in our community," Tekampe said.