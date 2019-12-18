 

Report: Players target of racist taunts at St. Edward basketball game

 
ABC 7 Chicago
Updated 12/18/2019 9:40 AM

Parents of high school girls' basketball players from Kankakee said they were the target of racist taunts as they played a team in Elgin over the weekend, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

The girls' varsity basketball game is now at the center of an IHSA investigation after parents say a black student athlete was heckled because of her race Saturday at St. Edward Catholic School in Elgin.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The superintendent of Saint Edward has sent a letter of apology to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee.

Fans say students in the St. Edward school section were yelling racially insensitive comments throughout the entire game.

Parents say the students were yelling animal noises at a black student while body-shaming another girl every time she got the ball.

Full report at abc7chicago.com.

