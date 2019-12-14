Hersey bests New Trier

Hersey's girls basketball team made it seven wins out of its last eight games with a 54-32 nonconference decision at New Trier on Saturday afternoon in Winnetka.

Thomas Middle School graduate and freshman Katy Eidle tossed home 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Huskies (9-3).

The Huskies have played New Trier the past six years and evened the series at 3-3.

"We've had a great rivalry with New Trier," said Hersey coach Mary Fendley. "Our offense wasn't totally clicking but we got it done on defense."

Senior Jordan Carlquist and junior Mary Kate Fahey each chipped in 11 points while junior Mary McGrath had 6.

Glenbrook S. 64, Conant 62 (OT): Neena Katuturu scored a season-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers (two in the fourth quarter and one in overtime) to lead host Conant (2-6) in the nonconference game.

Teammates Isabella Tierney added 14 and Chikere Oduocha had 9.

Alex Chernick also had a 3-pointer in the extra session for Conant, which visits Barrington on Monday night.

Northern Illinois Holiday Classic: Hoffman Estates lost 60-42 to Wauconda and dropped a 54-24 decision to Johnsburg in the first day of the tourney held at McHenry High School.

Sophomore Ashley Oliver (season-high 22 points) and senior Nora Thomas (8) led the Hawks (1-11) against Wauconda.

Christian Liberty 58, Illinois Lutheran 26: Visiting Christian Liberty (5-3) won the nonconference game behind Audrey Law (23 points), Julia Wolke (12), Megan Ng (11), Christine Seon (8) and Hannah Mindak (4).