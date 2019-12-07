Defensive effort helps Grayslake North snap losing skid

Freshman forward Peyton Gerdes scored a game-high 15 points to lead three players in double figures, and Grayslake North's girls basketball team defeated visiting Lake Forest Academy 53-14 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Grayslake North (2-6) received 11 points apiece from Eden Hartigan and Faith Standerski. The suffocating defense was led by Grace Wamser, who took her eighth charge in as many games, as well as Jayden Curtis, Meghan Leahy and Sarina Low.

"It was a great team win," said coach Roger Lass, whose Knights snapped a five-game losing streak. "Our pressure defense led to many easy baskets in transition. I was very pleased with our unselfishness, as we passed up good shots to make the pass for a great shot. We've been playing some very good teams so far, and that's going to start paying dividends for us as we move forward."

Stevenson 64, Elk Grove 40: Simone Sawyer led all scorers with 23 points, as the host Patriots won the nonconference game.

Avery King had 17 points for Stevenson (7-2), and Ava Bardic added 11.

Highland Park 51, Round Lake 30: Addie Budnik scored a game-high 25 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the host Giants to the nonconference win.

Freshman Lilli Burton scored 12 points for Round Lake (0-8).

Nazareth 48, Lake Zurich 41: At Fremd, the Bears were led by Alayna Soukup (15 points) and Margueret Spear (14) in tournament action.

Ella Gilbertson had 8 points for Lake Zurich (4-2).

Carmel 38, Glenbard West 30: At Fremd, the Corsairs (7-0) remained undefeated on the season.

Barrington 49, Vernon Hills 36: Taylor Thompson scored a game-high 21 points to lead the host Fillies to the nonconference win.

Daniella Jarrell had 9 points for Vernon Hills (3-5).

"We had trouble contending with their post player (Thompson)," Cougars coach Paul Brettner said. "She is tough with a soft touch. We will definitely learn and get better form this."