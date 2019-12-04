Rogers scores 43, but Oswego notches win at Lake Park

Oswego decided to take its chances with straight man-to-man defense at Lake Park on Wednesday night.

It worked out for the Panthers.

Lake Park senior all-stater Darrione Rogers scored 43 points, but Oswego won their nonconference girls basketball game 67-58 in Roselle.

"We knew that she was going to get her points no matter what. We really did," Oswego coach John Carlson said. "So we felt like, well, we'll put one person on her -- we put our best defender on her. She did a great job. She got to the basket some, but we knew if she has to score everything, they're not going to beat us. If they could get more balance I think they could have had a better shot at it, but we played well."

Darrione Rogers usually sees double- or triple-teaming. Oswego (4-2) went with senior Jennah Rogers defensively.

"It was good, but I could have executed better to help my team out," said Darrione Rogers, a DePaul recruit. "Definitely could have had a different mindset on attacks. I wasn't getting certain calls, but as a player I have to learn how to play through that and adapt. Even though I had one person on me I still can do a better job."

Single-teaming Darrione Rogers looked like a mistake early. Lake Park scored the first basket of the second quarter to take an 18-7 lead, but Oswego tied the game at 18 on a 3-pointer by senior Julia Henriksen, daughter of Lake Park assistant coach Jeff Henriksen.

The Lancers (5-1) led 46-44 to start the fourth quarter, but that lead didn't survive the period. With 1:43 left freshman guard Mia Moore's three-point play gave the Panthers an 8-point lead. With 50.9 seconds to play, senior Danielle Dorilio hit a pair of free throws to make it 65-55.

"Second-chance points, that's what they killed us at," Darrione Rogers said. "Offensive rebounds, putbacks, that killed us. We had the lead in the fourth quarter so we've got to learn how to finish out games."

Darrione Rogers was very good again. She made five 3-pointers and grabbed 13 rebounds. She also had 5 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Junior forward Emma Thorne added 7 points in a Lancers starting lineup otherwise comprised of underclassmen.

"I'm glad we played this game," Lake Park coach Brian Rupp said. "It's not just about beating teams, it's about playing well. They were fast, they aggressive and we were punching back and forth. When you allow 23 points in the fourth and have a lead in that fourth quarter, it's going to be hard to beat a good team like that."

Moore led Oswego with 19 points. Senior Jennelle Rogers scored 15 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for Oswego. Senior guard Angelina Schlinger scored 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

"You know what? We made our shots," Carlson said. "We haven't been shooting real well lately, but we made our shots. (Moore) came off the bench huge, made some shots. Our point guard made a ton of 3s tonight, so it was good."