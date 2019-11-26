 

Geneva repeats title at Burlington Central

  • Geneva's Zosia Wrobel puts the finishing touches on a drive to the hoop against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Geneva's Zosia Wrobel puts the finishing touches on a drive to the hoop against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's Elana Wells shoots against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's Elana Wells shoots against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's Elana Wells drives against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's Elana Wells drives against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's Madelyn Menke, center, tries to move past Geneva's Katie Montgomery during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's Madelyn Menke, center, tries to move past Geneva's Katie Montgomery during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's players and coaches get revved up against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's players and coaches get revved up against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's Avery Andersen, left, passes around Geneva's Katie Montgomery during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's Avery Andersen, left, passes around Geneva's Katie Montgomery during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Kate Palmer looks to the hoop against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Geneva's Kate Palmer looks to the hoop against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Lindsay Blackmore looks to the ball against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Geneva's Lindsay Blackmore looks to the ball against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's Alexandra Lichner looks for an option against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's Alexandra Lichner looks for an option against Geneva during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's Liliana Moretti, left, and Geneva's Kelly McCloughan skid along the floor as they go for the ball during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's Liliana Moretti, left, and Geneva's Kelly McCloughan skid along the floor as they go for the ball during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Burlington Central's Madelyn Menke, right, guards Geneva's Cassidy Arni during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Burlington Central's Madelyn Menke, right, guards Geneva's Cassidy Arni during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's players and coaches get revved up against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Geneva's players and coaches get revved up against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Katie Montgomery takes the ball to the hoop against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday.

      Geneva's Katie Montgomery takes the ball to the hoop against Burlington Central during action as part of a Thanksgiving tournament in varsity girls basketball at Burlington Central High School on Tuesday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
By Allen Oshinski
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 11/26/2019 10:27 PM

The Geneva Vikings defended their championship in the Burlington Central Lady Rockets Thanksgiving Tournament, but the host Rockets made them work for it.

Lindsay Blackmore scored 14 of her 28 points in the second half to lead Geneva past the Rockets, 51-47, in the de facto title game.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Elana Wells scored 30 points for Central despite being slowed by foul trouble.

Wells' 17 first-half points led the Rockets to a 31-27 halftime lead. But Blackmore turned it on in the second half, repeatedly driving to the basket against the Rockets, who were without forward Kat Schmidt for a fifth straight game.

After a Wells 3-pointer put Central ahead 36-33, Blackmore and Kelly McCoughan scored all the points in a 9-1 run bridging the third and fourth quarters. Cassidy Arni made a steal and fed Blackmore for a layup to cap the run and put the Vikings ahead 42-37, a deficit from which the Rockets never recovered.

"At halftime we just talked about toughness," said Geneva coach Sarah Meadows. "I thought that Central did a really nice job of setting the pace at the beginning of the game and the level of toughness in our kids didn't answer it in the first half. We got a little tougher in the second half and got that momentum going."

"I was a little tentative in the first half and my shots weren't falling," said Blackmore. "But as it went on I think just the competitiveness in me came out."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Rockets led much of the first half, but the Vikings were up when Wells picked up her third foul late in the half. Rylie DuVal came off the bench and hit 2 big 3-pointers to help Central regain the lead by halftime.

As losses go, falling to the Vikings, who have 2 state titles in the last 3 years to their credit, isn't too bad.

"We're a process-oriented team," said Rockets coach Collin Kalamatas. "Sometimes results are just out of our control. We play hard and the ball kind of bounces different directions and we've just got to roll with it. They did a phenomenal job of taking that approach today."

"Me getting into foul trouble obviously put a lot of pressure on (the other Rocket players) because they didn't know who to get the ball to," Wells said. "Geneva has a really good press, and when we get rattled it really affects us. I think in the first half we gave away probably 8 to 10 points off turnovers that really hurt us in the end. But I think we battled really hard."

Arni finished with 10 points. Grace Hinchman had 6 points and 5 rebounds for the Vikings.

The taller Vikings, who list 5 players at 6 feet or taller, used their height advantage on the offensive glass, repeatedly creating second-chance opportunities. And Blackmore, Hinchman, Kate Palmer and others were able to drive to the rim consistently, especially after the break.

The Rockets finished as runners-up to the Vikings for the second straight year.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 