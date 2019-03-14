The Fox Valley All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Calvin Balfour, West Aurora basketball

This 6-foot-3 forward works hard on both ends of the court. The junior used his quick hands to make 48 steals and 45 deflections and block 7 shots. He was named Upstate Eight Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a result. "He really took pride in playing hard on defense and I was glad to see that rewarded," West Aurora coach Brian Johnson said. Offensively, the forward contributed 11.2 ppg on 44-percent shooting from the field and 32-percent 3-point shooting (13 of 41). Balfour averaged 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Keenon Cole, Streamwood

A repeat all-Upstate Eight Conference and repeat all-area selection, this 6-foot-7 forward averaged a double-double in his senior season. Committed to NIU, Cole was the area's second-leading scorer (24.9 ppg) and second-best rebounder (10.5 rpg). The future Huskie sank 50 percent of his field-goal attempts (293 of 589), including 27 percent from 3-point range (37 of 139), and made 72 percent from the free-throw line (176 of 245). He also contributed 67 assists, 27 steals and 29 blocks. "His numbers speak for themselves," Streamwood coach Kent Payne said. "He is a highly skilled player who knows how to finish around the basket."

Uchenna Egekeze, Huntley basketball

The younger brother of former Fox Valley all-area captain Amanze Egekeze came into his own in his second varsity season. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior was named all-Fox Valley Conference and all-tournament at the Johnsburg/Richmond-Burton Thanksgiving Tournament. He led the Red Raiders in scoring (16 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg), contributed 2.7 assists and shot 73 percent from the free-throw line (116 of 160). Huntley coach Will Benson said Egekeze was "integral in turning us around from 6 wins last year to 18 this year."

Beau Frericks, Cary-Grove basketball

This 6-foot-1 junior guard helped Cary-Grove to its first 20-win season since 2001 by scoring a team-best 19.4 points per game. A unanimous all-Fox Valley Conference selection who was named all-tournament after Cary-Grove won the Hinkle Holiday Classic at Jacobs, Frericks shot 51 percent from the field (119 of 234) and 40 percent from 3-point range (67 of 168) while averaging 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He attempted 147 free throws and made 124 (84.4 percent). "Ice in his veins," Cary-Grove coach Adam McCloud said. "Beau loves the big moment and thrives in it. He was Mariano Rivera at the end of games -- always closing."

Austin Gates, Bartlett basketball

This three-year varsity starter surpassed the 1,000-point plateau as part of a record-breaking season. The 6-foot-3 multisport athlete opened his senior campaign by blocking 8 shots in a win against St. Francis, a new single-game school record, and went on to become Bartlett's career leader in that category. The all-Upstate Eight Conference pick averaged 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, blocked 51 shots and finished with 69 steals. Bartlett coach Jim Wolfsmith called Gates an instrumental player in the program's success over the last three years and said "he plays with a passion and drive and hates to lose."

Jaden Henderson, Jacobs basketball

This junior stepped into a leadership role as one of only two returning players from a supersectional team who saw any significant playing time. The 6-foot-4 guard led a 13-win team with 14.6 points per game on 52-percent shooting (151 of 291). The all-Fox Valley Conference pick sank 44 percent of his 3-point tries (37 of 113). Henderson also led the Golden Eagles in rebounds (4.7) and assists (1.9). "Early on we asked him to handle the ball for us, score it and guard one of the other team's best players," Jacobs coach Jimmy Roberts said. "He had his moments where he showed what he can be, which is a pretty dominant kid at this level."

Frank Jakubicek, Cary-Grove basketball

Named all-Fox Valley Conference and all-tournament at the Hinkle Holiday Classic at Jacobs, this 6-foot-8 junior possesses a rare skill set. If he gets a step on a defender, it's a sure two-handed dunk. If Jakubicek gets open in the corner, he can knock down the 3-pointer. He made 46 percent of his 3-point attempts (26 of 57) and averaged 12.8 points per game despite constant double teams. He finished seventh among Fox Valley area rebounders with 7.4 per game, blocked 29 shots and made 28 steals. Cary-Grove coach Adam McCloud called Jakubicek "an outstanding two-way player who continues to show flashes of true dominance."

Jayden Johnson, Batavia basketball

This 6-foot-6, 200 pound guard expanded his game in his junior season. The all-DuKane Conference selection and repeat all-area pick shot 52 percent from 2-point range (100 of 191), 31 percent from beyond the arc (71 of 232) and 72 percent from the free-throw line (100 of 139). He averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game and made 29 steals. His coach called this Johnson's best developmental season considering defenses attempted to keep him from shooting. "This led him to being more of a complete player that went to the basket and posted up inside," Batavia coach Jim Nazos said. "He is someone who works extremely hard in the off-season and loves the game of basketball."

Connor Linke, St. Charles North boys basketball

This 6-foot-9, 215-pound center helped lead the North Stars to their first regional title since 2009 by averaging 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds. Named all DuKane Conference, Linke made 58 percent of his field-goal attempts (106 of 184), shot 71 percent from the free-throw line (72 of 102), blocked 46 shots and contributed 13 steals and 32 deflections. "Connor developed into a leadership role for us while asserting himself on both ends of the floor," St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin said. "We are very proud of him and all he accomplished this past season. He has worked very hard and the best is yet to come."

Mitch Mascari, Geneva

Opponents paid a price for leaving this 6-foot-5 deadeye shooter open. Unafraid to shoot from 25 feet, this repeat all-area selection shot 52 percent from the field (160 of 309), 44 percent from 3-point range (77 of 177) and 83 percent from free-throw line (85 of 103). The senior guard averaged 14.2 points per game, led the Vikings in steals (57) and deflections (48) and averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Mascari completes a three-year varsity career with 1,154 career points. "He's the best shooter I've played with," teammate and close friend Jack McDonald said. "He can shoot it from anywhere on the court and he's really done a good job of diversifying his game."

Patrick Mayfield, Burlington Central basketball

A repeat all-area selection, this 6-foot-5 dynamo is the area scoring champion. The all-Kishwaukee River Conference pick led the Rockets to 26 wins, a league title and a sectional final appearance by pouring in 899 points (26.6 avg.). Mayfield shot 49 percent from the field (233 of 455), 40 percent from 3-point range (77 of 194) and averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. "Patrick is the most offensively talented player that I have coached and one of the best I have seen in the area," Central coach Brett Porto said. "He worked extremely hard on his game and it definitely showed."

Jack McDonald, Geneva basketball

The captain of the 2018-19 all-area team defines what it means to be a team player. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior point guard made his teammates better and was a big reason Geneva won a school-record 32 games, the DuKane Conference title and advanced to a Class 4A supersectional. The three-time all-area selection finished with an area-best 5.7 assists per game. McDonald also averaged 16.6 points while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range (42 of 117) and 84 percent from the free-throw line (159 of 189). McDonald finished with 1,330 career points. He broke Geneva's school record for assists as a junior and finished his career with 571, including 11 assists in the supersectional loss to Rockford East. "There is no selfishness," Geneva coach Scott Hennig said. "If someone has an open look, Jack will find a way to get him the ball. But as good a player as he is, he's an even better person. We're really going to miss him."

Tyler Miller, Crystal Lake South basketball

Miller, one of the area's top shooters, this 6-foot-1 junior guard made 3-pointers at a 47-percent clip (82 of 176), the third-highest rate in the Fox Valley area. His 73-percent free-throw percentage (53 of 73) places him among the top 15 areawide. The all-conference selection led the Fox Valley Conference co-champions in scoring (13.3 ppg) and steals (56) while averaging 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. "His consistent shotmaking was a huge part of our team's success," CL South coach Matt LePage said. "His confidence and team-first attitude really helped him have a great junior season."

Vince Miszkiewicz, South Elgin basketball

This 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward averaged a double-double for the second straight season and was named Upstate Eight Conference Player of the Year. The repeat all-area pick led the Storm to a school-best 23 victories and their first sectional final appearance in five years by contributing 18.9 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. The ferocious dunker was a 58-percent field-goal shooter (247 of 425) and sank 70 percent from the free-throw line (140 of 199). He contributed 2.9 assists per game, 63 steals, 46 deflections and 79 blocks. Miszkiewicz scored 1,266 career points. "He has a motor that never seems to quit," South Elgin coach Brett Johnson said. "Even when I thought he may have nothing left in his tank, he would find a way to get to a new level. Vince helped bring the South Elgin program to a higher level with his determination, his enthusiasm, his effort and his leadership."

Cody Mitchell, St. Charles East basketball -

Opposing defenses found this 6-foot-7, 200-pound multisport athlete hard to handle. Committed to play next year at Illinois Wesleyan, the senior forward led an 18-win team in rebounding (8.6 rpg) and was second in scoring (13.8 ppg). The all-DuKane Conference pick dished 48 assists and was responsible for 24 steals and 29 blocks. Mitchell scored 29 points in his final high school game. "He has size, length, touch from the outside and is tough to stop when he is in the zone," St. Charles East coach Pat Woods said. "He got better as the season went on. I think his best basketball is ahead of him now that he'll be concentrating on one sport."

Drake Montgomery, South Elgin

This senior was a big reason South Elgin set a school record with 23 victories and reached a sectional title for the second time in program history. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard could heat up in a hurry, like when he sank three consecutive 3-pointers as the Storm surged in the fourth quarter of the Rock Valley College sectional semifinal. He averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and finished with more assists (115) than turnovers (108). The all-Upstate Eight pick made 46 steals and 55 deflections and blocked 13 shots. Montgomery shot 48 percent from the field (181 of 379), 38 percent from 3-point range (41 of 108). South Elgin coach Brett Johnson called Montgomery "an exceptional on-the-court leader" and said "Drake always understood when it was time for him to take over the game. He did a great job sharing the ball and getting others involved." Montgomery scored 892 points in two varsity seasons.

Jack Nohava, Harvest Christian

Nohava, a repeat all-area selection, this 6-foot-6 senior forward led the Lions to a 16-9 record and a Northeastern Athletic Conference title by averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The big man shot 63 percent from the field (139 of 222) and sank 41 percent from 3-point range (10 of 24). "The guys looked to Jack whenever we needed a big play and Jack would deliver," Harvest Christian Academy coach Bryan Bradshaw said. "He could score, rebound and was a good passer. The best thing about Jack was that he was ready to work and do whatever the team needed."

Nate Ortiz, St. Charles East basketball

Named all-DuKane Conference, this 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard could deliver in big moments, like when he drove for the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Saints to a 52-51 win at Galesburg on Feb. 2. A senior committed to play at Augustana, Ortiz led the 18-win Saints with a team-best 14.8 points per game, contributed 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists and made 29 steals. The area's best free-throw shooter made 85 percent from the line (97 of 114). "He was kind of our guy as far as scoring or playing defense," Saints coach Pat Woods said. "He usually guarded the other team's best player. He's just a great leader for us. He played with a lot of passion and was a great student of the game."

Victor Perez, Larkin

A unanimous all-Upstate Eight Conference pick, Perez started for the Class 4A fourth-place team of 2017-18 and returned to lead the graduation-depleted Royals to 12 wins and a 9-9 finish in league play. "That never happens without him," Larkin coach Deryn Carter said. "He is one of the hardest-working athletes I have ever had and does everything he can to help his team win." The 6-foot-2 senior led his team in scoring (13.1 avg) while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point distance (33 of 89). He started all 31 games, averaged 2 assists and 2 steals and was Larkin's second-leading rebounder (4.6 rpg).

Matt Reall, Crystal Lake South -

Crystal Lake South won a share of the Fox Valley Conference title for the first time since 1993, thanks in part to this 6-foot-4 senior leader. Reall's wide-ranging skill set translated to an all-FVC nod. Not only can he handle the ball, guard all five positions and play at the top of CL South's 1-3-1 defensive scheme, he led the Gators in steals (62) and assists (76) and was second in scoring (13.1), rebounds (4.8) and blocks (26). "Matt's versatility was a big key to our team's first FVC title in 25 years," CL South coach Matt LePage said. "He could do a little bit of everything for us."

Hezekiah Salter, West Aurora basketball

Committed to play running back at Quincy University next fall, this 6-foot-2, 195 pound forward used his athleticism in the post to average 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in his final basketball season. Of his 238 rebounds, 130 were on the offensive glass. Salter helped the Blackhawks win 28 games, their third-straight Upstate Eight Conference title and advance to a sectional final by shooting 58.4 percent from the field (171 of 293). He blocked 16 shots and made 35 steals. "He's been the leader and the heart and soul of our team," West Aurora coach Brian Johnson said. "He does what is asked of him and never demands the ball. He was the constant anchor of our team."

Jaehshon Thomas, Aurora Christian basketball

The only sophomore named to the all-area team, Thomas developed into the area's sixth-leading scorer in his second varsity campaign. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 16.8 points and shot 33.3 percent from 3-point range (53 of 160). His 5.5 assists per game were second best in the area behind only player of the year Jack McDonald of Geneva. He has scored more than 700 points in two varsity seasons. "He is one of the hardest workers I have coached in 28 years," Aurora Christian coach Dan Beebe said. "His desire to continue to get better is what separates him. His improvement from his freshman year to his junior year was impressive and we are expecting another jump next year."

Will Wolfe, Aurora Christian basketball

Wolfe, a three-year varsity performer, completed his junior season with over 1,200 career points. The repeat all-area selection helped Aurora Christian win 25 games and win a Class 2A regional by averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2 steals per game. "With one season left he will leave this school as probably the second-leading scorer of all-time," Aurora Christian coach Dan Beebe said. "His ability to create mismatches and stretch the floor at his size is a huge asset to our team."

Collin Woods, Hampshire basketball

Named all-Fox Valley Conference, this 6-foot-5 guard helped Hampshire win 10 more games than the previous season by averaging a team-best 14 points. Woods shot 42 percent from the field (156 of 372) and 36 percent from 3-point range (40 of 111). He led the Whip-Purs with 52 steals and was second in rebounds (3.6), assists (2.1) and blocks (22). Former Hampshire coach Ben Whitehouse called Woods "one of the most versatile scorers around" and "very dangerous in transition."

Honorable mentionAurora Central Catholic -- Jonas Cebulski, sr., G

Aurora Christian -- Taaj Davis, jr., G

Batavia -- Zack Weber, sr., F

Burlington Central -- Jake Lenschow, jr., G

Dundee Crown -- Jack Michalski, sr., F

Elgin -- Trey Yarber, sr., G; Xavier Bonds, jr., G

Elgin Academy -- Ryan Ulrichs, jr., G/F

Geneva -- Kross Garth, sr., F; Josh Preston, jr., F

Hampshire -- Justin Anderson, sr., G

Harvest Christian Academy -- Matt Ellett, so., G

Huntley -- Ryan Sroka, jr., G

Jacobs -- Matt McCoy, sr., G

Kaneland -- Bryce Ebert, jr., F

Larkin -- Jashon Johnson-Neals, jr., G/F

South Elgin -- Jace Warrick, sr., G

St. Charles North -- Lucas Heflen, sr., G

St. Edward -- David Hill, sr., G

Streamwood -- Zach Marquez, so., G; Nikola Sinik, sr., G

West Aurora -- Traevon Brown, sr., G; Marquise Walker, sr., G

Westminster Christian -- Christopher King, sr., F