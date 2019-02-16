Carmel nets 20th win

Kimahri Wilson scored 23 points, and Carmel Catholic's boys basketball team earned its 20th win of the season by defeating visiting Joliet Catholic Academy 62-53 on Saturday night.

Johnny Roeser added 8 points for the Corsairs (20-10, 6-2), who celebrated their seniors. Wilson sank four 3-pointers.

JCA fell to 1-7 in the ESCC.