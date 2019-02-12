Could state basketball tournaments be in for a major schedule change?

Have you ever wanted to chime in on something the Illinois High School Association is considering before it actually makes a decision?

It appears the IHSA is now willing to listen.

An item in Monday's IHSA release from its board of directors meeting read:

"The Board discussed the IHSA Girls and Boys Basketball State Final hosting contracts, which are set to expire after the 2020 state tournaments. The Board intends to seek feedback in the coming months on a potential schedule change beginning in 2021 that would shift the IHSA Girls Basketball State Final Tournament to playing all four classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of IHSA Week 34 (March 4-6, 2021). The IHSA Boys Basketball State Final Tournament would play all four classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of IHSA Week 35 (March 11-13, 2021)."

Not since taking basketball (and several other sports) to four classes in 2007-08 has there been a potential change to the state tournament that would change the landscape of the state's marquee event so dramatically.

Currently, the girls and boys state tournaments are spread over four two-day weekends, the girls' tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal and the boys' at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Carver Arena has hosted the boys' tournament since 1996; Redbird Arena has been the host of the girls' finals since 1992. Both those contracts expire after the 2020 season. The IHSA traditionally has awarded hosts sites with five-year contracts.

The release did not specify what the exact format would be if the change is made.