Loos, Antioch win

Nayla Loos scored 11 points, Hailey Webb added 10, and Antioch's girls basketball team won for the first time in 2019, defeating visiting Grayslake North 52-41 in Northern Lake County Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Rachel Phillips had 9 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists for the Sequoits (4-19, 2-8), whose last win was against Rosary at Lisle's Cage Classic on Dec. 27.

Antioch faced an early deficit in the first half, but sophomore Jada Shaputis, playing in her first varsity game, came off the bench and scored 2 quick buckets and pulled in 3 rebounds to excite the team and the crowd, turning the tide of the game, coach Tim Borries said. The Sequoits led 23-20 at halftime and 33-29 after three, before outscoring Grayslake North (8-18, 4-6) 19-12 in the fourth.

Loos, who also grabbed 5 rebounds, shot 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Webb was 5 of 8 from the field, dished out 2 assists and picked up 3 steals. Faith Miller contributed 7 points in what Borries called a "true team win."

Faith Standerski led Grayslake North with 15 points, Jordyn Gerdes had nine, and Savannah Guenther finished with six.

Mundelein 58, Waukegan 48: Morgan Frank's 21 points and Kendall Klatt's 19 points and 10 rebounds led the way for the host Mustangs in their North Suburban Conference win.

Mundelein (8-17, 3-8) also got a career-high 17 points from Gerda Boreika.