Curry leads Grant past Grayslake North

Torren Curry's 18 points led a balanced attack, as Grant defeated visiting Grayslake North 61-51 in Northern Lake County Conference boys basketball action on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Gorden and Henry Kusiak added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Grant (11-10, 5-1), which led 35-19 at halftime and 48-31 after three. MJ Smith and Tavarus Williams each had 9 points for the Bulldogs.

Grayslake North (10-10, 4-3) was led by Tony Hines' 17 points and Ryan Connolly's 11. Nick Lovitsch had 9 points for the Knights.

Warren 42, Jacobs 37: Adnan Sarancic scored 11 points for the host Blue Devils in the conference game.

Tavion McCarthy and Juan DelaCruz added 8 points apiece for Warren (12-11).

Leyden 64, Vernon Hills 43: Ryan Jacobson scored 14 points for the visiting Cougars in the nonconference game.

Jack Barzcz added 10 for Vernon Hills (6-17).

Ocean Johnson led Leyden with 20 points.

Barrington 67, Marian Central 31: Barrington senior Jason Boock scored the 1,000th point of his career Saturday night as the Broncos defeated Marian Central 67-31 in a nonconference game.

Boock scored 10 points in the win. Braden Albertson led Barrington (15-7) with 12 points and Mark Johnson added 10.