Former St. Viator coach appears in court in student texting case
Updated 8/28/2019 3:31 PM
Former St. Viator High School basketball coach Joseph Majkowski made his first Cook County court appearance Wednesday in the wake of misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges alleging he sent inappropriate text messages to students.
Majkowski, 65, of Arlington Heights, was assigned another hearing date for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Rolling Meadows courthouse.
According to Arlington Heights police, multiple St., Viator students and parents provided authorities with copies of text messages they deemed inappropriate, leading to the four disorderly conduct charges against the former school counselor and coach.
School officials said Majkowski retired as a school counselor at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
