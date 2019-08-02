Ex-St. Viator coach accused of sending inappropriate texts to students

Former St. Viator High School boys basketball coach Joseph Majkowski was charged with four counts of disorderly conduct stemming from allegations the former faculty member sent inappropriate text messages to students, school officials confirmed Friday. The charges against Majkowski were disclosed Friday morning in the Arlington Heights Police Department's weekly arrest blotter report, referencing incidents reported May 1. But police didn't immediately provide more information about their two-month investigation into the former coach and how they arrived at the misdemeanor charges.

Majkowski couldn't immediately be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.

Officials at the private Catholic school in Arlington Heights confirmed they learned of Majkowski's arrest and charges Friday.

"Saint Viator High School was saddened to learn earlier today that now-former faculty member Joseph Majkowski has been arrested by the Arlington Heights Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct," school President Brian Liedlich said in a written statement Friday afternoon.

"Saint Viator first learned of allegations that Majkowski sent inappropriate text messages to students in early June," Liedlich said, adding school officials immediately alerted police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

In June, school officials confirmed as much to the Daily Herald, though at the time they did not disclose the name of the faculty member.

Majkowski, 65, of the 900 block of North Haddow Avenue, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday at his house, according to the police report.

After being taken into custody, he bonded out, with his next court date set for Aug. 28, the report states.

The report does not provide additional information about the charges, and police officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment Friday.

In June, police confirmed they were conducting an investigation after St. Viator officials said they reported the allegations.

St. Viator officials said Friday that Majkowski hasn't had access to the campus or students since that time. They previously said he left the school for reasons unrelated to the accusations.

"Saint Viator wishes to reassure the community that the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority, and that we act to ensure that our students are always protected," Liedlich said in the statement.

Liedlich added the school would continue to fully cooperate with the police and DCFS investigations but declined to discuss specifics due to the ongoing criminal proceedings and because it is a private personnel matter.

Majkowski stepped down in 2011 after 24 years as boys basketball coach and a total of 35 years of coaching, but he remained at the school as head of the counseling department. School officials said he retired as a school counselor at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

He was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012 and East Suburban Catholic Conference Hall of Fame in 2011. The school's annual Thanksgiving basketball tournament also bears his name.