Rosters set for Lake County Senior Shootout

The Lake County Senior Shootout is set for its ninth edition.

The annual high school boys and girls all-star game will be played on Friday, April 13.

A big turnout is expected for the event that also features a coed 3-point showdown and the popular slam dunk competition.

The game returns to the gymnasium at Waukegan High School.

"We had a lot of success moving the game from the College of Lake County to Waukegan High School," said coordinator Fred Fleming. "We just have a lot more access to things that we need to make this game a success as well as, a lot more hands available to make sure things run smoothly.

"This year's selection was a bit more difficult than in prior years," says Fleming. "The majority of the girls teams this year were led by underclassmen and not seniors, which made the selection process a bit more challenging."

There will be plenty of talent on the floor.

"We definitely know that you will not be disappointed by the talent and athleticism that will be on display," Fleming said. " So spread the word and come out to support our seniors in their last high school basketball game."

Tip off for the girls game is at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5.

Here are the rosters for the four teams:

The players on the East boys team (coached by North Chicago's King Coleman) are Pierce Coleman (North Chicago), Tyrek Cooper (North Chicago), Ishaun Walker (North Chicago), Dyshawn Gales (North Chicago), Alex Caseri (Deerfield), Jeff Bikus (Mundelein), Tommy Marcotte (Mundelein), Andrew Silva (Mundelein), Lucas Hollingsworth (Round Lake), Chris Pierre (Round Lake), Michael Huff (Grant), Andrew Hare (Antioch), Jackson Qualley (Stevenson), Samvit Ram (Stevenson), James Connolly (Grayslake North), Jack Spalding (Grayslake Central) and Alec Novak (Grayslake Central).

The players on the West boys team (coached Lake Zurich's Billy Pitcher) are Peter DiCerbo (Lake Zurich), Ryan Kutsor (Lake Zurich), Kenny Haynes (Lake Zurich), Branden Ellis (Warren), Barak Diehl (Warren), Dean Gatsis (Warren), Jacob Rich (Warren), Drew Peterson (Libertyville), Chase Eyre (Libertyville), Quinton Teagues (Waukegan), Michael Behrendt (Lakes), Logan McCann (Lakes), Zion Kilpatrick (Carmel), Anthony French (Zion-Benton), Cortez Sawyer (Zion-Benton) and Josh Sobecki (Zion-Benton)

The players on the East girls team (coached by Grant's Kevin Geist) are Kaylen Dickson (Warren), Jordyn Hughes (Warren), Samantha Ortiz (Waukegan), Alysia Herrera (Waukegan), Kirby Bartelstein (HIghland Park), Sophie Fishbein (Deerfield), Taylor Feltner (Antioch), Olivia Ori (Antioch), Anna Wallenfang (Lakes), Deja Smith (North Chicago), Mallory Harrity (Grant), Roxxanne Temple (Grant) and Makiah Linbo (Grant)

The players on the West girls team (coached by Stevenson's Ashley Graham) are Hannah Brooks (Round Lake), Grace Kinsey (Lake Zurich), McKenna Zobel (Lake Zurich), Klaire Steffens (Stevenson), Kiana Cencula (Stevenson), Hannah Buscher (Mundelien), Jordyn Gosell (Grayslake Central), Ania Barnes (Grayslake Central), Kayla Kinney (Zion-Benton), Audrey Kaus (Lake Forest), Jen Whittington (Lake Forest), Olivia Douglass (Lake Forest) and Morgan Manski (Libertyville).

Women's swimming

Illinois Wesleyan junior Lisa Cheng (Vernon Hills) placed 32nd in the 200 freestyle on day two at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Cheng had a time of 1:53.45 during the morning preliminaries. During the season in the national rankings, she has the 34th lowest time in the 200 free (1:53.21).

Cheng, who finished 13th in the 50 freestyle on day one, had the 33rd-best time nationally in the 100 free (51.99 seconds).

Softball

Wisconsin-Oshkosh sophomore pitcher Claire Petrus (Carmel Catholic) threw a 7-hitter and allowed 1 earned run in a 3-2 win over Clarkson University (N.Y.) in Florida.

Petrus struck out three and walked two to improve her record to 6-0 on the season and 12-1 in her career. The Titans, ranked 25th in the NCAA Division III by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, raised their record to 9-3.

Men's lacrosse

• Augustana's Brian Hinsberger (Lake Zurich) caused a game-high 3 turnovers in a 12-3 victory over Northwestern.

• Augustana freshman Joe Kreis (Mundelein) scored a goal in the fourth quarter of the Viking's 21-0 win over North Central (Mich.).

Women's lacrosse

Augustana freshman Courtney Veitch (Lake Zurich) controlled five draws in a 15-11 triumph over visiting Trine as the Vikings raised their record to 6-2.

Women's tennis

Millikin's Missy Donovan (Antioch) teamed up with Molly Angell (Ottawa, H.S.) to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles as the Big Blue topped Messiah College 6-3 at the Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head, SC. Donovan also won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.

Gurnee Park District

The Gurnee Park District is accepting registrations for its adult softball leagues. The men's 12-inch leagues are offered Monday or Tuesday night. All games are played at Viking Park. For more information on the adult softball leagues contact Ron Dorsey at (847) 623‐7788 or rdorsey@gurneeparkdistrict.com

Please email items to jleusch@dailyherald.com