Dahlstrom exits with honors at Southern Indiana

Morgan Dahlstrom has finished up her collegiate basketball career with academic honors.

The University of Southern Indiana senior, a graduate of Grayslake Central, was named third-team Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Dahlstrom, an exercise science major with a 3.91 grade-point average, becomes the second academic all-American in program history and the first since LeAnn Freeland earned first-team honors in 1997.

She is the 30th Academic All-American in school history, while the award is the 38th in USI history.

A first-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference and second-team D2CCA All-Midwest Region honoree, Dahlstrom had a career year for the Eagles as she averaged 16.5 points and a GLVC-best 9.9 rebounds.

A two-time All-GLVC honoree, she finished her four-year career at USI ranked fifth all-time in program history with 749 career rebounds, tied for fifth in games played (115), 10th in blocks (65) and 15th in scoring (1,069).

USI finished the year with a 26-5 overall record and advanced to the GLVC Championship game and NCAA II Midwest region tournament for the second time in four years. The Eagles finished the year with a 16-2 GLVC mark to earn their second straight GLVC East Division title.

Greenfield to NCC

Lakes all-area running back Ethan Greenfield, a Class 5A all-state selection, has committed to North Central College in Naperville.

The Eagles' lead running back was also a starting safety and a key player on the special teams unit as he left the field this past season.

"He was a standout on both sides of the ball," said Lakes coach Jordan Eder after the season. "He is extremely dedicated and hard working and it showed this season. Ethan fought through every snap. He made an incredible impact on each and every game and is a special player."

Greenfield rushed for 1,225 yards and 16 touchdowns on 133 carries. He also caught 15 passes for 230 yards and 5 touchdowns. On kickoffs, he had 10 returns for 170 yards. And on defense, Greenfield had 34 tackles, including 4 for a loss. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Men's basketball

Villanova junior Jalen Brunson (Stevenson), a national Player of the Year candidate, scored 12 points in the Wildcats' 81-58 win over No. 9 seeded Alabama.

Villanova (32-4), the East Region top seed, advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time under coach Jay Wright and the second time in the last three years.

All in the house

Lake Zurich's girls basketball team enjoyed its finest postseason run since the 2002 team took fourth place under coach Carl Krause.

This season, coach Chris Bennett guided the Bears to the supersectional for the first time since that team, for which Bennett served as the assistant to Krause.

The Bears' only other supersectional appearance was in 1986, when coach Bob Allard and his assistant Curt Franson guided the Bears to the Elite Eight in Champaign.

Krause, Allard and Franson were in attendance when Maine West defeated the Bears at the Hersey supersectional last month.

Men's lacrosse

Augustana freshman Joe Kreis (Mundelein) had a pair of goals as the Vikings improved to 2-3 with a 16-5 win over visiting Olivet-Nazarene.

Men's volleyball

Augustana freshman Ryan Hirschel (Libertyville) has team highs of 679 assists and 26 service aces for the Vikings, who recently won their first conference game in program history.

Men's track

Augustana senior Kyle Hucker (Wauconda) was part of Vikings' 4x400 relay team that placed fifth at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., to earn All-America honors.It was third time Hucker has attained All-America status.

Baseball

Augustana senior center fielder Matt Loeffl (Grayslake Central) has 11 hits, 8 RBI and owns one of team's 2 triples. The Vikings are 11-3 and 2-0 in the CCIW.

Men's tennis

Augustana sophomore Scott Daluga (Libertyville) posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jack Pio as the Vikings defeated Illinois Institute of Technology 9-0 at the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline. It was the Vikings' fifth win in their last seven matches.

