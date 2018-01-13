Vernon Hills thinking like a winner

Tatiana Guletsky had 14 points and 8 rebounds in her varsity season debut, and Vernon Hills' girls basketball team defeated visiting Maine East 68-29 in the Cougars' annual "Think Pink" game Saturday.

Kayla Caudle had 12 points and 13 rebounds -- her 10th double-double in 12 games this season -- as Vernon Hills snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-7 overall and 5-1 in the Central Suburban League North Division.

Guletsky, a 5-foot-10 senior forward, tore her ACL in softball last spring and missed the basketball team's first 18 games this season.

Piper Bedell and Daniella Jarrell scored 11 points each for the Cougars.

"This was a good way to start the second round of conference play," Vernon Hills coach Paul Brettner said. "Everyone contributed and we raised some money for a good cause."

Libertyville 45, Zion-Benton 29: Margaret Buchert and Lydia Crown each scored 10 points for the visiting Wildcats in North Suburban Conference action.

Maddie Spaulding added 9 points and 12 rebounds for Libertyville (9-9, 4-4).

"This was a good win for us," Wildcats coach Greg Pedersen said. "Every conference game is a battle."

Fenwick 47, Stevenson 39: Despite Klaire Steffens' season-high 26 points, the visiting Patriots dropped the nonconference game.

The loss was the fifth in six games for Stevenson (11-8).

Rock Island 73, Grant 33: At DeKalb, Breanna Beal scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Lady Rocks.

Ally Mahinay scored 12 points for Grant (13-5), which won its first game of the day in the MLK tournament. Jazzlyn Linbo added 8 points for the Bulldogs.

Grant 39, Burlington Central 25: At DeKalb, the Bulldogs won their first game of the day in the MLK tournament.

Grant (13-4) was led by Mallory Harrity with a game-high 12 points and Mercedes Uribe with 10.

Marian Catholic 47, Antioch 20: At Coal City, the Sequoits struggled to score in their second game of the day.

Piper Foote was a bright spot for Antioch (7-12), scoring 9 points and nabbing 3 rebounds, as the Sequoits' three-game winning streak was snapped.

Antioch 42, Coal City 35: At Coal City, the Sequoits rallied in the fourth quarter to win their first of two games on the day and match their season-best winning streak of three games.

Taylor Feltner (3 assists) and Piper Foote (7 steals) led Antioch (7-11) with 14 and 11 points, respectively. For the third game in a row, Rachel Phillips picked up double-digit rebounds, totaling 12, including half on the offensive boards.

Buffalo Grove 66, Lakes 27: At Lake Forest, the Eagles lost their second game of the day in the MLK tournament.

Grace Sullivan scored 8 points for Lakes (9-12), which played its second game in a row without point guard Sara Smith.

"Everyone had to adjust to roles this day and step up against two good opponents," said coach Brian Phelan, whose Eagles lost to Palatine in the morning. "We battled each possession. The game got away from us quickly this afternoon."

Palatine 35, Lakes 23: At Lake Forest, in their first of two games on the day, the Eagles scored just 3 points in the fourth quarter, as the Pirates used a 7-0 run to secure the win.

Mia Edwards and Brittany Washington scored 8 and 6 points, respectively, for Lakes.

Mundelein 49, Orion 18: At Kewanee National Guard Armory, Morgan Frank had 15 points (three 3-pointers), 5 steals and 4 rebounds, and the Mustangs won their second game of the day in the MLK tournament.

Hanna Buscher added 8 points, including two 3s, for Mundelein (6-13), which led 19-6 after one quarter and 37-14 at halftime. The Mustangs held the Chargers to 4 points in the second half and committed only 6 turnovers, a season low.

Geneseo 53, Mundelein 38: At Kewanee National Guard Armory, the Mustangs lost their first game of the day in the MLK tournament.

Kendall Klatt had 15 points and 2 steals for Mundelein. Morgan Frank added 9 points and 6 rebounds, and Ellie Maldonado had 6 points and 6 rebounds.