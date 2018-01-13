Saunders, ICCP score win over St. Edward

Sometimes there are players on the floor that are just at a different level.

For the IC Catholic Prep Knights (13-5), it was junior big man Khali Saunders whose 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field powered his team to a 56-39 victory over St. Edward (13-6) in a Metro Suburban Conference crossover boys basketball game Saturday night.

Standing 6-foot-3, Saunders was one of the taller players on the floor, and he displayed his height with ferocious offensive rebounding that led to easy looks under the basket. He also showed off his smooth shooting stroke, finishing the game with three shots from 3-point land.

He didn't miss his first shot from the field until the third quarter, going a perfect 5 for 5 in the first half. On a night when star guard Kevin Cheng scored 16 points but struggled from the field, the Knights needed Saunders' big night to score a win on their home turf.

Saunders knocked down a 3-point field goal at the 4:30 mark in the third quarter to extend the Knights' lead to a game-high 9 points. Out of a timeout early in the fourth quarter, a driving layup from Cheng then another layup from him in transition on the next possession extended the Knights' lead to 15 points, and IC Catholic Prep rolled the rest of the way for a comfortable 17-point victory.

Speaking of playing on another level, Green Wave senior forward Alexander Franklin shot 7 for 14 from the field and poured in 24 points to lead all scorers. He also shot 14 free throws and made nine of them, but his efforts alone weren't enough to save the Green Wave on a night where players not named Franklin shot 5 for 13 from the field and scored just 14 points.

The Knights improved to 13-5 on the season and have won six of their last seven games.