Mundelein wins twice at Lake Zurich

Jeff Bikus scored a game-high 26 points, and Mundelein's boys basketball team defeated Grayslake North 76-71 to complete a 2-0 showing Saturday in Lake Zurich's sixth annual Martin Luther King Classic.

Tommy Marcotte added 17 points for the Mustangs (11-7), who trailed 23-19 after one quarter and 35-34 at halftime. Mundelein outscored Grayslake North (4-10) by margins of 19-14 in the third quarter and 23-22 in the fourth. Conor Enright and Andrew Gonzalez each had 11 points in the win.

Grayslake North was led by Ryan Connolly's 25 points. James Connolly and Jamon Thomas each had 16 for the Knights.

Mundelein 49, Waubonsie Valley 43: At Lake Zurich, the Mustangs bounced back from three losses during the week by winning their first of two games on the day in the sixth annual MLK Classic.

Kyle Enright came off the bench to sink three 3-pointers and lead Mundelein (10-7) in scoring with 12 points, while his freshman brother Conor scored 11. Jeff Bikus added 7 points and 8 rebounds for the Mustangs, who led just 14-13 halftime. Mundelein took a 27-20 advantage into the fourth quarter and never surrendered the lead. The Mustangs made 13 of 15 free throws in the final quarter. Conor Enright went 5 of 6 from the line in the quarter, Kyle Enright was 3 of 4, and Bikus, Scottie Ebube and Tommy Marcotte each made 2 of 2.

Waubonsie Valley guard Eric Cannon led all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Derrien Porter scored 9 points, and Marcus Skeete had 8 points and 9 rebounds for the Warriors.

Lake Zurich 52, Streamwood 47: At Lake Zurich, the host Bears kicked off the day in their sixth annual MLK Classic by outlasting the Sabres.

Ryan Kutsor had 16 points (three 3-pointers), 8 rebounds and 5 assists for Lake Zurich (12-5), which also got 10 points and 5 rebounds from Peter DiCerbo. Will Tucker scored all 9 of his points, on three 3-pointers, in the fourth to help the Bears gain separation and build a seven-point lead after they led just 37-36 early in the quarter.

JR Cison had 8 points, including 2 free throws with 31 second left to finish the scoring. Joe Heffernan provided strong minutes coming off the bench for Lake Zurich, scoring 5 points, including a 3-pointer.

Streamwood was led by Nikola Sinik's 14 points (four 3-pointers), Brendon Marton's 11 points (three 3s) and 5 rebounds, and Keenon Cole's 8 points and 6 rebounds.

Deerfield 55, Wauconda 42: At Niles North, the Bulldogs dropped their second game of the day.

Wauconda (5-11) trailed only 24-17 at halftime but fell behind 45-27 entering the fourth quarter.

Donovan Carter had 12 points for the Bulldogs, and Matt O'Brien had nine on three 3-pointers.

Niles North 90, Wauconda 39: At Niles North, in their first of two games on the day, the Bulldogs spotted the Vikings a 30-14 lead after one quarter and trailed 58-25 at halftime.

Wauconda (5-10) got 16 points from Donovan Carter, who made three 3-pointers.

St. Viator 67, Lakes 45: At St. Viator, the Eagles trailed 20-7 after one quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 56-30 after three.

Downers Grove North 58, Libertyville 47: The visiting Wildcats led the nonconference game 25-24 at halftime but got outscored 11-7 in the third quarter and 23-15 in the fourth.

Libertyville fell to 10-6.