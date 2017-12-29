Niles North snaps Prospect's streak

There's nothing like hanging out with your neighbors and family during the holiday season.

For Prospect coach John Camardella and Niles North coach Glenn Olson Jr., that's especially true, as they live just 5 houses away from one another and have plenty in common.

The coaches got their basketball families together on Friday. The result was an entertaining semifinal in the 40th annual Wheeling Hardwood Classic. Niles North was able to prevail in a thrilling 66-61 game.

Niles North (11-0) advances to the championship game for the first time since 2012. The Vikings will meet Libertyville, which beat Waukegan 61-55, at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Prospect (10-3), which had a 10-game winning streak broken, will meet Waukegan in the third-place game at 7:15 p.m.

"It was great," Camardella said. "It had a March feel to it. I think both teams were playing with that level of intensity and that level of energy, and for the most part that level of execution."

It was Niles North executing early.

Leading 10-8, the Vikings went on a 14-2 run to grab a 22-10 lead midway through the first quarter. Niles North's athleticism appeared to be on the verge of pushing Prospect out of the gym.

"I looked up and I though it could one of two ways," Camardella said. "We have been down in games before and our team understands that this game is 32 minutes long."

Long enough for the Knights to get back in it.

Trailing 28-15, Prospect went on a surge to close out the half. Led by David Swedura, TJ Johannesen and Jon Kreidler (7 points), the Knights cut the margin to 29-23 at the break.

Prospect was not done.

Hitting from outside the arc, Swedura and Tim Lussenhop each banged down 3s to get the Knights closer. Johnny Czeslawski (9 points) hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 31. Then, after a Niles North basket, Swedura canned another 3 and suddenly Prospect led 34-33 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.

"Our guys expect to win," Camardella said. "Going against one of the best teams in the state, we knew we would have our hands full. But our guys responded."

So did Niles North.

The Vikings pushed the tempo so much that Olson could be heard cajoling his team to "run, run, run" as they took a 51-45 lead at the end of the third quarter. Prospect did have a chance to cut the lead to 3, but Jalen McLachlan's shot at the buzzer was waved off by the official under the basket.

But that did not deter Prospect.

The Knights rallied to tie it at 51 with 6:16 to play on another Swedura 3. But that was the last time Prospect would be even with the Vikings.

Niles North scored the next 4 points on its way to an 11-2 run to lead 62-53 with 1:15 to play. Prospect got to within 64-61 on Swedura's sixth 3 of the night with 14 seconds to play.

"We dug ourselves a hole in the beginning," said Swedura, who finished with 28 points. "I was proud of my team, the way we were able to come back."

Lussenhop said his team battled to the finish.

"It was a little disappointing because we were with them near the end," said Lussenhop, who finished with 11 points. "They are a real good team. We gave them everything we could."

Niles North was led by Jamal Stephenson (21 points), Damaria Franklin (15), Dravon Clayborn (14) and Aquas Smart (12).

"It was a great high school basketball game," Olson said. "We have a lot of respect for each other and I think the world of Prospect's head coach.

"We just like to play and get up and down the court. It is a beautiful game."