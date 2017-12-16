2017-'18 Season Coverage
DailyHerald.com Basketball Focus
 
Girls' Basketball
updated: 12/16/2017 9:47 PM

Crystal Lake South nabs 2 wins

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Crystal Lake South girls basketball team ran its record to 3-0 at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic by winning both its games on Saturday.

The Gators opened the day with a 47-43 in over DeKalb before defeating Woodstock 42-37.

In the win over DeKalb, Lauren Schoen led the way for CLS with 16 points while Brooke Kuffel added 14.

Schoen and Maddie Bush hit for 14 points each for the Gators (5-7 overall) against Woodstock while Kyra Swartz added 8 points.

Evanston 59, St. Charles North 42: Anna Davern had 15 points and Annie Tate added 9 for the North Stars (6-5) in this nonconference loss.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.

Aurora Central Catholic High School

Batavia High School

Crystal Lake South High School

Harvest Christian Academy
More Basketball