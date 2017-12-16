Crystal Lake South nabs 2 wins

The Crystal Lake South girls basketball team ran its record to 3-0 at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic by winning both its games on Saturday.

The Gators opened the day with a 47-43 in over DeKalb before defeating Woodstock 42-37.

In the win over DeKalb, Lauren Schoen led the way for CLS with 16 points while Brooke Kuffel added 14.

Schoen and Maddie Bush hit for 14 points each for the Gators (5-7 overall) against Woodstock while Kyra Swartz added 8 points.

Evanston 59, St. Charles North 42: Anna Davern had 15 points and Annie Tate added 9 for the North Stars (6-5) in this nonconference loss.