Prospect holds off BG, remains tied for first in MSL East

hello

Prospect's girls basketball team built a 30-19 lead at intermission and then held off host Buffalo Grove for a 57-55 triumph on Friday night.

The win raised the Knights' record to 7-2 and 3-0 in the Mid-Suburban East, where they are tied for first with Rolling Meadows (8-4, 3-0).

The Knights will host the Mustangs on Thursday night.

Junior Ashley Adams (17 points) and senior Emily Frasco (14 points, two 3-pointers) led Prospect while Jessica Kowalczyk (two 3-pointers) and Margherite Pettenuzzo each added 6. Sara Biesterfeldt also had a 3-pointer for the Knights.

"I am so proud of these girls," said Prospect coach Gabrielle Lovin, who missed the last few weeks for the birth of her son. "Talk about fighting through adversity and adapting and adjusting to anything thrown at them. They have handled a coaching switch back and forth with ease, and it speaks volumes of their character.

"They never gave up in this game even when things didn't go our way. We had a great first half and finished the game strong against a good Buffalo Grove team. These girls are supportive of one another and never stop fighting. We have to continue to work hard and stay mentally tough. It was another good win."

Juniors Sydney Fortman (15 points) and Jackie Bickhaus (10) led the Bison (1-10, 0-3) who receiede 3-pointers from sophomores Macy Floro and Kendra Lee.

Fremd 62, Conant 49: Host Fremd (9-5, 4-0) remained unbeaten in the MSL West as sophomore guard Emily Klaczek scored a game-high 18 points with 6 rebounds and 5 steals. She also converted 8 of 10 free throws.

"Emily had another strong game for us," said Fremd coach Dave Yates. "She has been very consistent this year. She played an extremely effiecent game."

Vikes junior guard Angie Zara tossed home a season-high 10 points.

"It was great to see Angie Zara have a strong game," Yates said. "She has been battling an injury since the summer, and I know she has been dying to get on the floor more. I have not seen many players in our program work as hard as she has to get back on the court. She gives us a veteran presence that we desperately need."

Fremd made 10 3-pointers. Zara, Klaczek and Maddy McCarthy each had two while Ella Burns, Caroline Cochran, Grace LaBarge and Olivia Hill (5 rebounds) each had one.

"We shot the ball really well," Yates added. "We have a number of kids who can shoot and it was nice to see a number of them clicking at the same time. The easiest way to beat a zone is to knock down outside shots and we did."

"I thought our pressure gave them some problems, but credit to coach (Deirdre) Naughton and her team, they kept answering our runs throughout the game."

Lauren Murphy (11 points, three 3-pointers), Abbey DiSalvo (11 points, one 3-pointer) and Stephanie Mazurek (10 points, two 3-pointers) paced Conant. Cate Fitzgerald added a pair of 3-pointers.

Hersey 53, Elk Grove 45: Senior Erin McGrath scored a career-high 21 points and pulled down 8 rebounds as visiting Hersey improved to 6-6 and 2-1 in the MSL East.

Huskies sophomore Janine Boyan recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while junior Emily Collins chipped in 9 points. Erin McGrath, Collins and Mary Kate Fahey each had 3-pointers

Megan Murray led Elk Grove (6-6, 0-3) with 17 points followed by Zoe Blomquist (12) and Isabella Tierney (8). The Grens visit Resurrection today at 4:30 p.m.

Palatine 38, Barrington 22: Host Palatine raised its record to 8-2 and 2-1 in the MSL West as Sydney Rzpeka tossed in a game-high 14 points. Kendra Lindell chipped in 7 points for Palatine. Lindell and Anja Jacobsen each had a 3-pointer for the Pirates.

Shanna Turczynski led Barrington (4-7, 2-1) with 10 points and two 3-pointers.

Schaumburg 61, Hoffman Estates 22: Host Schaumbug (1-11, 1-3) earned its first win as Kayla Patterson, Talie Torosian and Ariana Doroskin (9) were top scorers. Patterson and Torosian each had 3-pointers while teammates Sydney Sturino, Emma Aguilar and Doroksin each had one.

Tayler Williams led Hoffman (3-8, 0-3) with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Maine West 94, Maine East 28: Visiting Maine West scored a season-high 94 points and improved 12-0 and 4-0 in the Central Suburban North.

Senior Rachel Kent (18 points), sophomore Angela Dugalic (16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals), sophomore Dylan VanFleet (12 points) and sophomore Lena Albo (10 points) were top scorers for West, which received two 3-pointers apiece from Allison Pearson and Alisa Fallon.

Benet 66, St. Viator 48: Host St. Viator (7-6, 0-3) was led by Myia Clark (16 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals) and Olivia Solimene (15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) in the East Suburban Catholic Conference game.